Travel + Leisure ranks Denver’s top five hotels

(Courtesy of The Oxford Hotel)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Travel + Leisure released its inaugural list of standout Denver hotels featuring five properties ranked by the publication’s readers.

Denver’s best hotels “connect guests to the city’s sporty side and burgeoning arts-and-culture scene,” according to Travel + Leisure.

The top five Denver hotels are:

1. The Rally Hotel, 1600 20th St.

Located in McGregor Square in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood, the 182-room Rally Hotel features an open-air pool deck with the Rocky Mountains as a backdrop.

2. Clayton Members Club & Hotel, 233 Clayton St.

This swanky hotel in the heart of the Cherry Creek North neighborhood offers guests a rooftop restaurant and pool and is within walking distance of all the upscale dining and shopping the district offers.

3. The Oxford Hotel, 1600 17th St.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Oxford Hotel anchors the Lower Downtown district with 80 luxury guest rooms and 10,000 square feet of event space. Its dining and drinks options include Urban Farmer steakhouse and the Crusie Room, Denver’s quintessential Art Deco martini bar that first opened on the day after Prohibition ended in 1933.

4. The Maven, 1850 Wazee St.

The Maven delivers an industrial hotel experience with an energetic lobby highlighting an eclectic mix of local art and handmade products. The 172-room hotel anchors Dairy Block, a vibrant community of retailers, chefs, creators and cocktail crafters.

5. The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St.

The 50-room Ramble Hotel in Denver’s River North (RiNo) Art District features Death & Co., the craft cocktail bar’s first location outside of New York. Its location in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood gives guests the opportunity to explore jazz bars, restaurants, breweries, art galleries and working studios.