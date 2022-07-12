Denver ranks No. 10 in CBRE’s annual ‘Scoring Tech Talent’ report

Photo by ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver advanced two spots to land at No. 10 in CBRE’s 2022 Scoring Tech Talent report as North American tech-talent employment bounced back from the pandemic to post job gains across most markets in 2021.

Still, the industry’s resilience will be tested amid economic turmoil this year, according to the new report from CBRE.

“Denver’s tech talent workforce has expanded steadily in recent years due to new job creation by local and out-of-state employers and relocation of many tech companies and tech employees to the area,” said Ryan Link, senior vice president with CBRE’s Tech & Media practice in Denver. “Specifically, we have seen strong in-migration of tech workers from the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City and Chicago.”

Denver stood out in the report in several key areas:

Denver’s tech talent workforce of 117,620 grew by 23% from 2016 to 2021 — the seventh-biggest gain among large tech talent markets.

It has the sixth-highest ratio (46.5%) of residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher. The U.S. average is 32.9%.

It creates nearly as many tech jobs (21,810 from 2017 to 2021) as tech graduates (22,581 from 2016 to 2020).

Denver’s population of millennials (ages 25 to 39) increased by 14.1% from 2015 to 2020, the seventh-largest gain among large markets. It is the third-most concentrated market for millennials at 24.1% of its population.

Denver has relatively affordable real estate costs for a leading tech hub. Its average annual office asking rent is the 16th most expensive; its average monthly apartment rent is the 11th most expensive, and its ratio of tech salary to apartment rent of 20.9 is the 12th highest.

The industry is taking notice of Denver’s tech talent.

“Fifteen years ago, there were less than five venture capital firms working with Denver-area startup companies,” Link said. “Today, there are over 20 VC firms active in Denver’s tech ecosystem. The Mile High City is now known for its highly skilled and specialized tech workforce and growing concentration of tech companies. Cracking the top 10 of this list puts Denver in elite company.”