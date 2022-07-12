Welton Street Cafe gets grant to help with renovations

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Welton Street Cafe received a $40,000 grant to pay for exterior renovations and general operating costs associated with moving into its new building at 2883 Welton St.

The restaurant is now operating through the end of July with limited carry-out hours at a temporary location at 2258 California St.. There is no seating area or storefront.

Welton Street Cafe partnered with Historic Denver to apply for the Backing Historic Small Restaurants grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Historic Denver will manage the grant without a fee, so the total amount pays for expenses associated with the renovations.

The restaurant’s new space needs a full kitchen, bar and dining room buildout.

Welton Street Cafe’s founders, Mona and Flynn Dickerson, moved to Denver from the Virgin Islands in the 1079s and have owned and operated restaurants — including Weston Street Cafe — with their children for more than 38 years.

The restaurant is managed by three for their nine children — Fathima, Fathim and Cenya — with additional assistance from family members.