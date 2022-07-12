BMC restructures Aurora Meadows’s debt, expanding partnership with FCP

(Courtesy of BMC Investments)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver-based BMC Investments restructured Aurora Meadows’s debt with FCP, a Maryland-based real estate investment company.

The deal is BMC’s second venture with FCP in the past two months. BMC will continue to provide asset management and property management services to oversee an extensive $12 million renovation.

“We are excited to add another investment to the growing relationship with FCP,” BMC Chief Investment Officer Jeff Stonger said. “This partnership with FCP is very synergistic and allows both groups to grow and scale across new markets and strategies together.”

Aurora Meadows is a workforce housing community block with a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Aurora.

In May, BMC and FCP began their partnership with the recapitalization of Ivy Crossing, a 1,023-unit apartment community in Arapahoe County.

“Expanding our portfolio in Colorado with BMC strengthens our market position alongside an existing partner,” FCB Vice President Bart Hurlbut said. “Together we will oversee a $12 million renovation plan for the property, modernizing units and common areas and improving several amenities.”