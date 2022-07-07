Larimer Square hosts Taste of France July 14-17

Photo by Chris Karidis on Unsplash

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) If an overseas trip is out of reach this summer, you can still get a slice of French culture when Larimer Square hosts A Taste of France on July 14-17.

Highlights of the four-day fete celebrating all things French will be the Brest Bistro Brunch prepared by James Beard Award-winning Chef Jennifer Jasinski at Bistro Vendome and the free DJ set with Grammy Award-winning French artist Cedric Gervais, both on July 16.

A mix of free and ticketed events and special art installations will include an Air France Vinyl mural by local artist Adam Vicarel, a major chalk art piece by Steve DeOrio, an Eiffel Tower replica and Projection Mapping by Deep Space Drive-In.

Corridor 44 will transform into Gate 44: a Pop-Up Bar Experience presented by Air France, presenting sponsor of the event. Gate 44 will feature Champagne For All, sponsored by G.H. Mumm Champagne, light bites and entertainment. Tickets for Gate 44, which will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 15-16, are $75 per person and can be reserved via Corridor 44’s Eventbrite link.

Other activities include French Class for Adults, La Course des Garcons de Cafe: Waiter Race and French Class with French American School of Denver.