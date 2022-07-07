Denver, CO

Larimer Square hosts Taste of France July 14-17

Margaret Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wsJsG_0gYARxRl00
Photo by Chris Karidis on Unsplash

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) If an overseas trip is out of reach this summer, you can still get a slice of French culture when Larimer Square hosts A Taste of France on July 14-17.

Highlights of the four-day fete celebrating all things French will be the Brest Bistro Brunch prepared by James Beard Award-winning Chef Jennifer Jasinski at Bistro Vendome and the free DJ set with Grammy Award-winning French artist Cedric Gervais, both on July 16.

A mix of free and ticketed events and special art installations will include an Air France Vinyl mural by local artist Adam Vicarel, a major chalk art piece by Steve DeOrio, an Eiffel Tower replica and Projection Mapping by Deep Space Drive-In.

Corridor 44 will transform into Gate 44: a Pop-Up Bar Experience presented by Air France, presenting sponsor of the event. Gate 44 will feature Champagne For All, sponsored by G.H. Mumm Champagne, light bites and entertainment. Tickets for Gate 44, which will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 15-16, are $75 per person and can be reserved via Corridor 44’s Eventbrite link.

Other activities include French Class for Adults, La Course des Garcons de Cafe: Waiter Race and French Class with French American School of Denver.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.larimersquare.com/events/tasteoffrance.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Larimer Square# Taste of France# Bistro Vendome# Air France# Corridor 44

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

Denver, CO
1562 followers

More from Margaret Jackson

Colorado State

Colorado still reports high unemployment claims

Colorado’s unemployment claims aren’t recovering as quickly as other states. The Centennial State ranks No. 47 on WalletHub’s list ofStates Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver among top 10 best US metros for life sciences companies

(Courtesy of CommercialCafe) (Denver, Colo.) Metro Denver’s life sciences industry continues to drive growth in commercial real estate. Denver ranked as the 18th-best metro area for life sciences companies and research, according to a new study by CommercialCafe.

Read full story
Northglenn, CO

FCP expands Colorado multifamily portfolio with $55 million acquisition

(Northglenn, Colo.) FCP and joint-venture partner Avanti Residential paid $55 million for Heights on Huron, a 252-unit garden apartment community in Northglenn. Located at 10648 Huron St., Heights on Huron is a highly visible and well-connected property with easy access to Interstate 25, Interlocken Business park and Amazon’s distribution center.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver housing market: More homes available, but take longer to sell

(Denver, Colo.) With prospective buyers feeling the economy's woes, the number of homes on the market in June nearly doubled a year ago, according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors (DMAR) trends report.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver fund commits $57 million to reduce global warming

(Denver, Colo.) Denver’s Climate Protection Fund committed $57 million to projects to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions to reduce global warming, according to the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency’s (CASR) 2021annual report.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

The Masked Singer tour coming to Denver in July

(Courtesy of The Masked Singer National Tour) (Denver, Colo.) The Masked Singer National Tour 2022 is coming to Denver July 22. Fox’s popular reality TV series will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show and one local celebrity in a top-secret disguise. The audience will try to decipher the clues to guess the identity before the local celebrity is unmasked at night's end.

Read full story
Denver, CO

First businesses in PopUp Denver program open Friday

Blair and Lauri Hamill of Travel Posters(Courtesy of Downtown Denver Partnership) (Denver, Colo.) The first three of five local businesses selected to receive startup support through the PopUp Denver program open their doors Friday in vacant storefronts on the 16th Street Mall.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Colorado’s Arts in Society grant applications open

(Denver, Colo.) RedLine Contemporary Arts Center will accept Arts in Society grant applications from July 1 through Aug. 29. The project awards grants to projects that engage the arts to address or raise awareness of statewide civic, social and community-informed challenges.

Read full story
Colorado State

Coloradans use 5% less gas than last year

(sippakorn yamkasikorn on Unsplash) Pain at the pump, rising inflation, and the coronavirus pandemic led Colorado drivers to use less gas than last year. Colorado drivers used 5% less gas than they did in 2021, according to a report from QuoteWizard by Lending Tree LLC.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Garcia Hand Picked cannabis debuts in Colorado

(Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver) (Morrison, Colo.) The Jerry Garcia Symphonic Experience at Red Rocks celebrating the rock legend’s 80th birthday couldn’t have been a more fitting place for Garcia Hand Picked to debut its three exclusive cannabis strains in Colorado.

Read full story
9 comments
Colorado State

Colorado awards grants to improve safety

(Toa Heftiba on Unsplash) The Rocky Mountain MicroFinance Institute and Denver Works recently received grants totaling $682,152 as part of the Transforming Safety program through the Community Crime Prevention Initiative.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver releases more e-bike rebates, works to meet high demand

(Denver, Colo.) Denver’s popular e-bike rebate program is back, with applications opening at 8 a.m. July 11. The Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency (CASR), which operates the program, shifted to a new model with limited rebates available each month. For July, up to 2,000 rebates are available. The program is funded by CASR’s Climate Protection Fund.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Volunteers needed for Move United Junior Nationals Denver competition

(Disabled But Not Really KC on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Move United Junior Nationals, the largest and longest-standing national sports championship event for young athletes ages 6 to 22 with a physical disability or visual or intellectual impairment, needs volunteers.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Southlands Shopping Center adds 3 new first-to-market tenants

(Aurora, Colo.) Three first-to-market retailers are opening at Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora. The Alley Tea Room will open its first Colorado location this fall, offering a variety of milk tea, boba tea and tea lattes.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Energy industry occupies 10% of downtown Denver office space

(Zbynek Burival on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Oil and gas companies occupy 3.2 million square feet of office space in downtown Denver, accounting for 10.6% of the central business district’s occupied office footprint.

Read full story
Johnstown, CO

More than 1 million square feet of retail on tap for Johnstown

(Johnstown, Colo.) A 200-acre master-planned community in Johnstown will include more than 1 million square feet of retail space at the southeast corner of Interstate 25 and Colorado 60.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado 4th-healthiest U.S. state

Colorado is the fourth-healthiest state in the U.S., according to a recent study that measures behavior, fitness infrastructure and health status factors. It has the lowest obesity levels in the country, with just 24.2% of residents considered obese, according to the study by fitness advice platform BarBend, which used the latest U.S. Census and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create the Healthiest States Index.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs shopping center sells for $21.4 million

(Colorado Springs, Colo.) A Denver-based private fund paid $21.4 million for Centerpointe Plaza, a 154,988-square-foot neighborhood retail center along North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Union Station celebrates Bike to Work Day

(Denver, Colo.) Ditch your car and pedal your way to the office Wednesday for this year’s Bike to Work Day. Bike to Work Day is an annual event organized by Way to Go, a Denver Regional Council of Governments program, in partnership with seven regional transportation management associations.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy