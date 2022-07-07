Colorado still reports high unemployment claims

Photo by Ernie Journeys on Unsplash

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

Colorado’s unemployment claims aren’t recovering as quickly as other states.

The Centennial State ranks No. 47 on WalletHub’s list of States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest .

Nationally, new unemployment claims increased slightly week-over-week on June 27 but were still 96% below the peak during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While nearly every state recorded unemployment claims last week that were lower than before the pandemic, claims in Colorado increased, as did those in California, Texas, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Oregon, New York, Utah, Mississippi, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.

“Unemployment is really no longer an issue since the country has recovered from much of the fallout of the pandemic, WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said. “The next step might be looking to open up immigration to fill the surplus of jobs nationwide. Doing so would not only help businesses meet their needs but would also drive additional economic growth.”

Last month, the national unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, the lowest level since the 3.5% rate before the pandemic.

“This means that decreasing COVID-19 cases brought on a high number of new jobs and new workers, which are both signs that the pandemic’s hold on the economy may also be decreasing,” Gonzalez said.

“U.S. employers added over 390,000 jobs in May, continuing the streak of strong job growth we’ve been seeing for months. Job growth, in combination with less mask and vaccine mandates nationwide, should spur even more economic recovery.”