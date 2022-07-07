Denver among top 10 best US metros for life sciences companies

(Courtesy of CommercialCafe)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Metro Denver’s life sciences industry continues to drive growth in commercial real estate.

Denver ranked as the 18th-best metro area for life sciences companies and research, according to a new study by CommercialCafe.

Denver is the 11th-largest life sciences real estate market among the 45 entries CommercialCafe compared for the ranking. Occupying 2.2 million square feet, life sciences businesses accounted for nearly 1.2% of office space in metro Denver, including nearly 112,000 square feet of LEED-certified properties.

Denver consistently ranked among the top U.S. cities for startups and earned a total score of 20.02 out of 100 points.

Denver’s life sciences industry has been growing since at least 2016, when major biopharma companies had already established a notable presence in the region. The region earned its highest scores for the accessibility of its office market, with 5.81 points out of 10 for average vacancy rate and 7.8 points out of 10 for average asking lease rate.

Boston ranked first with 75.35 points, San Francisco with 46.89 points, San Diego with 40.47 points, New York with 33.64 points and Washington, D.C. with 33.59 points.