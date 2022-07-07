FCP expands Colorado multifamily portfolio with $55 million acquisition

(Courtesy of FCP)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Northglenn, Colo.) FCP and joint-venture partner Avanti Residential paid $55 million for Heights on Huron, a 252-unit garden apartment community in Northglenn.

Located at 10648 Huron St., Heights on Huron is a highly visible and well-connected property with easy access to Interstate 25, Interlocken Business park and Amazon’s distribution center.

“Heights on Huron adds a well-located multifamily asset to FCP’s growing presence in Colorado, FCP Vice President Bart Hurlbut said. “We are excited to work alongside Avanti for the first time to infuse capital into the property and improve the resident experience.”

In May, FCP announced its initial Denver multifamily investment — Ivy Crossing — with Denver-based BMC Investments.

Residents at Heights on Huron easily access numerous shopping centers, major retailers and walking and biking trails.

“With this first closing, we are excited to embark on a broader venture goal with FCP,” Avanti Residential President and CEO Christian Garner said. “Through their capital commitment to this strategic opportunity, we look forward to executing a large-scal renovation, which will allow us to realize this desirable property’s full potential.”

Privately held FCP has invested in or financed more than $9.3 billion in assets since its founding in 1999.

Avanti Residential operates 9,000 units in 37 properties across five states.