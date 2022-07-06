Denver housing market: More homes available, but take longer to sell

Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) With prospective buyers feeling the economy's woes, the number of homes on the market in June nearly doubled a year ago, according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors (DMAR) trends report.

The number of properties on the market at the end of June was 6,057, up from 3,122 for the same month last year.

Even as inventory skyrockets, metro Denver hit a new record for the average price of attached properties at $504,193.

“The increase in supply will eventually impact pricing, days in the MLS (multiple listing service), and the relationship between buyers and sellers, which have negatively impacted buyers’ purchasing power, said Andrew Abrams, chair of the DMAR Market Trends committee and a metro Denver real estate agent.

“The stock market, inflation and cryptocurrency have all taken a hit in the last few months. Housing will eventually be a victim to the economy as a whole but just how much is yet to be seen. It is realistic to see days in the MLS, currently sitting at a historic low of four, increase in the coming months.”

Entering the second half of 2022, although first-time buyers face less competition, the cost of waiting increased significantly. Interest rates climbed and could increase if inflation doesn’t decrease rapidly.

Many first-time buyers who were initially pre-approved near the beginning of the year with a specific interest rate decided to wait to buy until there was less competition. Still, when they restarted their search in May, they faced an increased interest rate.

On the other hand, sellers may have closed on a home earlier in the spring, going under contract at a lower interest rate, but decided to wait to sell their own home until they moved into their new one. Now they face the potential their houses will sit on the market longer and potentially face slight price reductions.