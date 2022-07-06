Denver, CO

Denver housing market: More homes available, but take longer to sell

Margaret Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4W5s_0gWfifQ900
Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) With prospective buyers feeling the economy's woes, the number of homes on the market in June nearly doubled a year ago, according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors (DMAR) trends report.

The number of properties on the market at the end of June was 6,057, up from 3,122 for the same month last year.

Even as inventory skyrockets, metro Denver hit a new record for the average price of attached properties at $504,193.

“The increase in supply will eventually impact pricing, days in the MLS (multiple listing service), and the relationship between buyers and sellers, which have negatively impacted buyers’ purchasing power, said Andrew Abrams, chair of the DMAR Market Trends committee and a metro Denver real estate agent.

“The stock market, inflation and cryptocurrency have all taken a hit in the last few months. Housing will eventually be a victim to the economy as a whole but just how much is yet to be seen. It is realistic to see days in the MLS, currently sitting at a historic low of four, increase in the coming months.”

Entering the second half of 2022, although first-time buyers face less competition, the cost of waiting increased significantly. Interest rates climbed and could increase if inflation doesn’t decrease rapidly.

Many first-time buyers who were initially pre-approved near the beginning of the year with a specific interest rate decided to wait to buy until there was less competition. Still, when they restarted their search in May, they faced an increased interest rate.

On the other hand, sellers may have closed on a home earlier in the spring, going under contract at a lower interest rate, but decided to wait to sell their own home until they moved into their new one. Now they face the potential their houses will sit on the market longer and potentially face slight price reductions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Denver housing market# Metro Denver Association of Re

Comments / 2

Published by

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

Denver, CO
1558 followers

More from Margaret Jackson

Denver, CO

Larimer Square hosts Taste of France July 14-17

(Denver, Colo.) If an overseas trip is out of reach this summer, you can still get a slice of French culture when Larimer Square hostsA Taste of France on July 14-17. Highlights of the four-day fete celebrating all things French will be the Brest Bistro Brunch prepared by James Beard Award-winning Chef Jennifer Jasinski at Bistro Vendome and the free DJ set with Grammy Award-winning French artist Cedric Gervais, both on July 16.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado still reports high unemployment claims

Colorado’s unemployment claims aren’t recovering as quickly as other states. The Centennial State ranks No. 47 on WalletHub’s list ofStates Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver among top 10 best US metros for life sciences companies

(Courtesy of CommercialCafe) (Denver, Colo.) Metro Denver’s life sciences industry continues to drive growth in commercial real estate. Denver ranked as the 18th-best metro area for life sciences companies and research, according to a new study by CommercialCafe.

Read full story
Northglenn, CO

FCP expands Colorado multifamily portfolio with $55 million acquisition

(Northglenn, Colo.) FCP and joint-venture partner Avanti Residential paid $55 million for Heights on Huron, a 252-unit garden apartment community in Northglenn. Located at 10648 Huron St., Heights on Huron is a highly visible and well-connected property with easy access to Interstate 25, Interlocken Business park and Amazon’s distribution center.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver fund commits $57 million to reduce global warming

(Denver, Colo.) Denver’s Climate Protection Fund committed $57 million to projects to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions to reduce global warming, according to the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency’s (CASR) 2021annual report.

Read full story
8 comments

The Masked Singer tour coming to Denver in July

(Courtesy of The Masked Singer National Tour) (Denver, Colo.) The Masked Singer National Tour 2022 is coming to Denver July 22. Fox’s popular reality TV series will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show and one local celebrity in a top-secret disguise. The audience will try to decipher the clues to guess the identity before the local celebrity is unmasked at night's end.

Read full story
Denver, CO

First businesses in PopUp Denver program open Friday

Blair and Lauri Hamill of Travel Posters(Courtesy of Downtown Denver Partnership) (Denver, Colo.) The first three of five local businesses selected to receive startup support through the PopUp Denver program open their doors Friday in vacant storefronts on the 16th Street Mall.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Colorado’s Arts in Society grant applications open

(Denver, Colo.) RedLine Contemporary Arts Center will accept Arts in Society grant applications from July 1 through Aug. 29. The project awards grants to projects that engage the arts to address or raise awareness of statewide civic, social and community-informed challenges.

Read full story
Colorado State

Coloradans use 5% less gas than last year

(sippakorn yamkasikorn on Unsplash) Pain at the pump, rising inflation, and the coronavirus pandemic led Colorado drivers to use less gas than last year. Colorado drivers used 5% less gas than they did in 2021, according to a report from QuoteWizard by Lending Tree LLC.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Garcia Hand Picked cannabis debuts in Colorado

(Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver) (Morrison, Colo.) The Jerry Garcia Symphonic Experience at Red Rocks celebrating the rock legend’s 80th birthday couldn’t have been a more fitting place for Garcia Hand Picked to debut its three exclusive cannabis strains in Colorado.

Read full story
9 comments
Colorado State

Colorado awards grants to improve safety

(Toa Heftiba on Unsplash) The Rocky Mountain MicroFinance Institute and Denver Works recently received grants totaling $682,152 as part of the Transforming Safety program through the Community Crime Prevention Initiative.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver releases more e-bike rebates, works to meet high demand

(Denver, Colo.) Denver’s popular e-bike rebate program is back, with applications opening at 8 a.m. July 11. The Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency (CASR), which operates the program, shifted to a new model with limited rebates available each month. For July, up to 2,000 rebates are available. The program is funded by CASR’s Climate Protection Fund.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Volunteers needed for Move United Junior Nationals Denver competition

(Disabled But Not Really KC on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Move United Junior Nationals, the largest and longest-standing national sports championship event for young athletes ages 6 to 22 with a physical disability or visual or intellectual impairment, needs volunteers.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Southlands Shopping Center adds 3 new first-to-market tenants

(Aurora, Colo.) Three first-to-market retailers are opening at Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora. The Alley Tea Room will open its first Colorado location this fall, offering a variety of milk tea, boba tea and tea lattes.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Energy industry occupies 10% of downtown Denver office space

(Zbynek Burival on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Oil and gas companies occupy 3.2 million square feet of office space in downtown Denver, accounting for 10.6% of the central business district’s occupied office footprint.

Read full story

More than 1 million square feet of retail on tap for Johnstown

(Johnstown, Colo.) A 200-acre master-planned community in Johnstown will include more than 1 million square feet of retail space at the southeast corner of Interstate 25 and Colorado 60.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado 4th-healthiest U.S. state

Colorado is the fourth-healthiest state in the U.S., according to a recent study that measures behavior, fitness infrastructure and health status factors. It has the lowest obesity levels in the country, with just 24.2% of residents considered obese, according to the study by fitness advice platform BarBend, which used the latest U.S. Census and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create the Healthiest States Index.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs shopping center sells for $21.4 million

(Colorado Springs, Colo.) A Denver-based private fund paid $21.4 million for Centerpointe Plaza, a 154,988-square-foot neighborhood retail center along North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Union Station celebrates Bike to Work Day

(Denver, Colo.) Ditch your car and pedal your way to the office Wednesday for this year’s Bike to Work Day. Bike to Work Day is an annual event organized by Way to Go, a Denver Regional Council of Governments program, in partnership with seven regional transportation management associations.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy