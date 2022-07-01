Denver fund commits $57 million to reduce global warming

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver’s Climate Protection Fund committed $57 million to projects to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions to reduce global warming, according to the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency’s (CASR) 2021 annual report .

In its first year of funding, the fund committed to:

$18 million in community solar, with 30% of the power generated helping pay energy bills for Denver Public Schools families with lower incomes

Nearly 1,000 paid positions in workforce development programs designed to give under-resourced residents a clear path to quality, in-demand jobs

Planting more than 2,000 trees to increase tree canopy in climate-vulnerable neighborhoods

A free, on-demand micro-shuttle to help Montbello residents move around their neighborhood and connect to transit

Co-creating climate and environmental justice solutions with historically underrepresented communities

Retrofitting the Forum Apartments to an all-electric building, improving the health, safety and comfort of residents experiencing homelessness.

The global climate crisis contributes to Denver’s longer and more frequent droughts, hotter temperatures and poor air quality, among other hazards. Scientists and experts agree that wealthier nations and cities must act swiftly to curb further greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change.

“Two-thirds of the global population live in cities, so cities need to take action,” said Grace Rink, Denver’s chief climate officer. “Denver’s Climate Protection Fund is exceptional among local governments and can equitably support the policy measures designed to get us to net zero by 2040.”

CASR led or supported key climate policies to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, including: