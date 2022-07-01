Denver, CO

Denver fund commits $57 million to reduce global warming

Margaret Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f8kgM_0gSS1FDg00
(Markus Spiske/Pexels)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver’s Climate Protection Fund committed $57 million to projects to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions to reduce global warming, according to the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency’s (CASR) 2021 annual report.

In its first year of funding, the fund committed to:

  • $18 million in community solar, with 30% of the power generated helping pay energy bills for Denver Public Schools families with lower incomes
  • Nearly 1,000 paid positions in workforce development programs designed to give under-resourced residents a clear path to quality, in-demand jobs
  • Planting more than 2,000 trees to increase tree canopy in climate-vulnerable neighborhoods
  • A free, on-demand micro-shuttle to help Montbello residents move around their neighborhood and connect to transit
  • Co-creating climate and environmental justice solutions with historically underrepresented communities
  • Retrofitting the Forum Apartments to an all-electric building, improving the health, safety and comfort of residents experiencing homelessness.

The global climate crisis contributes to Denver’s longer and more frequent droughts, hotter temperatures and poor air quality, among other hazards. Scientists and experts agree that wealthier nations and cities must act swiftly to curb further greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change.

“Two-thirds of the global population live in cities, so cities need to take action,” said Grace Rink, Denver’s chief climate officer. “Denver’s Climate Protection Fund is exceptional among local governments and can equitably support the policy measures designed to get us to net zero by 2040.”

CASR led or supported key climate policies to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, including:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Climate Protection Fund# climate change# global warming# Energize Denver# Bring Your Own Bag

Comments / 8

Published by

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

Denver, CO
1553 followers

More from Margaret Jackson

Denver, CO

The Masked Singer tour coming to Denver in July

(Courtesy of The Masked Singer National Tour) (Denver, Colo.) The Masked Singer National Tour 2022 is coming to Denver July 22. Fox’s popular reality TV series will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show and one local celebrity in a top-secret disguise. The audience will try to decipher the clues to guess the identity before the local celebrity is unmasked at night's end.

Read full story
Denver, CO

First businesses in PopUp Denver program open Friday

Blair and Lauri Hamill of Travel Posters(Courtesy of Downtown Denver Partnership) (Denver, Colo.) The first three of five local businesses selected to receive startup support through the PopUp Denver program open their doors Friday in vacant storefronts on the 16th Street Mall.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Colorado’s Arts in Society grant applications open

(Denver, Colo.) RedLine Contemporary Arts Center will accept Arts in Society grant applications from July 1 through Aug. 29. The project awards grants to projects that engage the arts to address or raise awareness of statewide civic, social and community-informed challenges.

Read full story
Colorado State

Coloradans use 5% less gas than last year

(sippakorn yamkasikorn on Unsplash) Pain at the pump, rising inflation, and the coronavirus pandemic led Colorado drivers to use less gas than last year. Colorado drivers used 5% less gas than they did in 2021, according to a report from QuoteWizard by Lending Tree LLC.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Garcia Hand Picked cannabis debuts in Colorado

(Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver) (Morrison, Colo.) The Jerry Garcia Symphonic Experience at Red Rocks celebrating the rock legend’s 80th birthday couldn’t have been a more fitting place for Garcia Hand Picked to debut its three exclusive cannabis strains in Colorado.

Read full story
9 comments
Colorado State

Colorado awards grants to improve safety

(Toa Heftiba on Unsplash) The Rocky Mountain MicroFinance Institute and Denver Works recently received grants totaling $682,152 as part of the Transforming Safety program through the Community Crime Prevention Initiative.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver releases more e-bike rebates, works to meet high demand

(Denver, Colo.) Denver’s popular e-bike rebate program is back, with applications opening at 8 a.m. July 11. The Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency (CASR), which operates the program, shifted to a new model with limited rebates available each month. For July, up to 2,000 rebates are available. The program is funded by CASR’s Climate Protection Fund.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Volunteers needed for Move United Junior Nationals Denver competition

(Disabled But Not Really KC on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Move United Junior Nationals, the largest and longest-standing national sports championship event for young athletes ages 6 to 22 with a physical disability or visual or intellectual impairment, needs volunteers.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Southlands Shopping Center adds 3 new first-to-market tenants

(Aurora, Colo.) Three first-to-market retailers are opening at Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora. The Alley Tea Room will open its first Colorado location this fall, offering a variety of milk tea, boba tea and tea lattes.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Energy industry occupies 10% of downtown Denver office space

(Zbynek Burival on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Oil and gas companies occupy 3.2 million square feet of office space in downtown Denver, accounting for 10.6% of the central business district’s occupied office footprint.

Read full story

More than 1 million square feet of retail on tap for Johnstown

(Johnstown, Colo.) A 200-acre master-planned community in Johnstown will include more than 1 million square feet of retail space at the southeast corner of Interstate 25 and Colorado 60.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado 4th-healthiest U.S. state

Colorado is the fourth-healthiest state in the U.S., according to a recent study that measures behavior, fitness infrastructure and health status factors. It has the lowest obesity levels in the country, with just 24.2% of residents considered obese, according to the study by fitness advice platform BarBend, which used the latest U.S. Census and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create the Healthiest States Index.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs shopping center sells for $21.4 million

(Colorado Springs, Colo.) A Denver-based private fund paid $21.4 million for Centerpointe Plaza, a 154,988-square-foot neighborhood retail center along North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Union Station celebrates Bike to Work Day

(Denver, Colo.) Ditch your car and pedal your way to the office Wednesday for this year’s Bike to Work Day. Bike to Work Day is an annual event organized by Way to Go, a Denver Regional Council of Governments program, in partnership with seven regional transportation management associations.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver/Boulder 11th-best place for life sciences talent

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver/Boulder area is the 11th-leading market for U.S. life sciences talent, according to a new analysis from CBRE. The inaugural report identifies the top 25 U.S. life sciences labor markets, ranging from established hotbeds like Boston and San Diego to developing hubs like Denver and Boulder.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Live music returns to Denver’s Riverfront Park

(israel palacio on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Live music returns to Riverfront Park on Thursday when artist Adi Oasis headlines the first show of the Summer Sessions lineup. Joseph Lamar and the Mile High Soul Club will open for Adi Oasis.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Ed Bozarth Chevrolet rebrands, changes business model at Aurora location

(Courtesy of Celebration Chevrolet) (Aurora, Colo.) The global COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people buy cars, so Denver’s Bozarth family changed how they do business. Now known as Celebration Chevrolet, the Ed Bozarth Aurora location at 2001 S. Havana St. has retrained its management and sales professionals to use technology to create a seamless process for car buyers.

Read full story
Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch gets new creperie

(Delaney Van on Unsplash) (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) James Beatty was hiking through the mountains of Austria when he came across a woman making crepes in a small hut. That’s when he got the idea to open a creperie, an idea that simmered for a decade before he pulled the trigger.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver lodging market on pace for 2023-24 recovery

(Denver, Colo.) Denver’s hotel market is marching toward recovery. Denver’s hotel occupancy rate is expected to rise 7.7% this year, averaging 63% for 2022, according to CBRE Hotels Research’s May report.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy