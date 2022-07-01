Colorado’s Arts in Society grant applications open

Photo by Zach Key on Unsplash

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) RedLine Contemporary Arts Center will accept Arts in Society grant applications from July 1 through Aug. 29.

The project awards grants to projects that engage the arts to address or raise awareness of statewide civic, social and community-informed challenges.

Over the last five years, the Arts in Society grant program has provided more than $3 million to projects that foster cross-sector work through the arts by supporting the integration of arts and culture into multiple disciplines critical to the health and well-being of Coloradans.

In this round of funding, grants between $5,000 and $35,000 will be available to nonprofit organizations, individual artists or actives to fund projects that will take place in Colorado between January 2023 and January 2025. The arts project awards up to 30 grants each cycle.

A panel including community members, funders and previous grantees determines which projects receive the grants. The panel looks for projects that best demonstrate cross-sector work, exhibit cultural relevance, foster community engagement, present opportunities for shared learning, illustrate artistic relevance and broaden the role arts play in society.

Arts in Society is a collaborative funding program administered by RedLine Contemporary Art Center and supported by the following partners: Bonfils-Stanton Foundation (2017-present), Hemera Foundation (2017-2020), Colorado Creative Industries (2017-present), Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) (2020), The Colorado Health Foundation (2020 - Present) and Denver Arts & Venues (2021-present).