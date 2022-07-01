Coloradans use 5% less gas than last year

(sippakorn yamkasikorn on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

Pain at the pump, rising inflation, and the coronavirus pandemic led Colorado drivers to use less gas than last year.

Colorado drivers used 5% less gas than they did in 2021, according to a report from QuoteWizard by Lending Tree LLC.

The report’s key findings for Colorado:

Drivers are using 302,000 fewer gallons of gas per day than in 2021.

The average driver now uses 255 gallons of gas every six months.

Colorado is the 33rd most gas-guzzling state.

Less populated but geographically larger states like Montana and Wyoming tend to use the most gas per capita.

Montana is the nation’s most gas-guzzling state, with each person using an average of 314 gallons every six months, followed by Wyoming at 269 gallons.

“Colorado’s ranking is not terrible because of the big rural-urban mix,” said Nick VinZant, senior research analyst at QuoteWizard. “The cities don’t use as much as you would think. There’s a couple of really big cities, but there also are a lot of rural areas, so it’s pretty spread out.”

Colorado’s decline in gas consumption is the result of more people working from home, the high cost of gasoline curbing driving and a change in the attitude toward alternative fuel vehicles, VinZant said.

As more charging stations become available in rural areas, interest in electric vehicles (EVs) is rising.

“The thinking used to be ‘Maybe I’ll get an electric car,’” VinZant said. “Now it’s like, ‘Why wouldn’t I get an electric car?’ In the next five to 10 years it will be, ‘That’s not an alternative fuel vehicle?’”