Denver releases more e-bike rebates, works to meet high demand

(Gotrax on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver’s popular e-bike rebate program is back, with applications opening at 8 a.m. July 11.

The Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency (CASR), which operates the program, shifted to a new model with limited rebates available each month. For July, up to 2,000 rebates are available. The program is funded by CASR’s Climate Protection Fund.

More than 3,000 Denverites applied for e-bike rebates within the first three weeks of the program’s launch, exceeding the available funding and anticipated demand. By shifting to a limited-release model, rebates will be available on a monthly basis through the end of 2022.

To help limit the number of unredeemed vouchers and ensure rebates are available for people ready to buy, CASR encourages anyone who might be interested in an e-bike to visit a participating bike shop , ask questions and test out a few models before applying for a voucher.

So far, 848 e-bike rebates have been redeemed, with 56% of the program funding going to income-qualified residents. Half the rebates available on July 11 are reserved for income-qualified residents.

Release dates for e-bike vouchers in 2022 are:

July 11

Aug. 1

Sept. 6

Oct. 3

Nov. 7

Dec. 5

In addition to e-bikes, the Climate Action Rebate Program covers home energy upgrades such as heat pumps, electric vehicle charging and solar panels.