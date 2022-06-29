Volunteers needed for Move United Junior Nationals Denver competition

(Disabled But Not Really KC on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Move United Junior Nationals, the largest and longest-standing national sports championship event for young athletes ages 6 to 22 with a physical disability or visual or intellectual impairment, needs volunteers.

Presented by The Hartford, Move United is looking for 250 volunteers to help with announcing, sport timing, logistics setup and break down, check-in, food and beverage support and fans in the stands. The minimum volunteer requirement is one two-hour shift on any day of the competition.

More than 300 athletes and coaches will compete in the weeklong event July 16-22 at locations throughout metro Denver . Sports include archery, para powerlifting, paratriathlon, shooting, swimming, wheelchair tennis and track and field.

Individuals can apply on Move United’s website , and groups of 10 or more, such as religious or civic organizations looking for an outreach project, can email jrnationals@moveunitedsport.org for more information on how to volunteer together.

Move United Junior Nationals presented by The Hartford uses the power of sport to show the athletes and the world what they can do. The event is also sponsored by the Daniels Fund, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Children’s Hospital Colorado and Biogen.

Move United, an affiliate of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, provides opportunities for people with disabilities to become physically and emotionally stronger through participation in more than 70 adaptive sports.