Energy industry occupies 10% of downtown Denver office space

(Zbynek Burival on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Oil and gas companies occupy 3.2 million square feet of office space in downtown Denver, accounting for 10.6% of the central business district’s occupied office footprint.

After years of volatility, the energy sector’s share of the downtown office market has stabilized, according to research from CBRE.

“Ten percent is a stable energy presence in downtown Denver, and stable is a great place to be in an industry that has seen dramatic pricing fluctuations and a large amount of consolidation activity over the past seven years,” said Anthony Albanese, senior vice president with CBRE.

After several years of rapid growth, oil prices took a turn in 2014, plummeting from $107 to $44 a barrel. After temporarily rebounding, they sent negative again for the first time in history in April 2020.

Declining prices led to extensive industry consolidation, with larger organizations absorbing Denver's smaller oil and gas firms. Many firms let their office leases expire or put their space on the sublease market.

Oil and gas sublease space peaked in 2021 and remains elevated. About 500,000 square feet of energy space is available for sublease in downtown Denver, representing a third of all sublease availability.

The war in Ukraine and global shifts away from reliance on Russian oil have contributed to a dramatic spike in oil prices this year. Prices approached $120 a barrel this month. Additional domestic supply could alleviate some upward price pressure, but expanding drilling operations face challenges.

CBRE’s analysis found the majority of energy’s office footprint downtown is in Class B space (57%), followed by Class A (41%) and Class C (2%).

“The volatility in the energy industry has made oil and gas companies conservative users of real estate,” Albanese said. “They generally have office-centric cultures but do not require the flashiest real estate. While we are seeing a flight-to-quality among other office-using industries, the energy sector is providing health demand for Class B+/A- space, boosting the overall strength of downtown Denver’s office market.”