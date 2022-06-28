Johnstown, CO

More than 1 million square feet of retail on tap for Johnstown

Margaret Jackson

(Courtesy of CBRE)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Johnstown, Colo.) A 200-acre master-planned community in Johnstown will include more than 1 million square feet of retail space at the southeast corner of Interstate 25 and Colorado 60.

Overland Park, Kansas-based Carson Development Inc. is developing Ledge Rock Center, which will include 1,200 apartments and 200 single-family residences. Ledge Rock Center will be twice the size of Johnstown Plaza, the company’s previous project in Northern Colorado.

“We chose this site based on the growth occurring in Johnstown and across Northern Colorado,” said Mike Schlup, manager of Carson Development. “The city of Johnstown’s staff and council have been among the best my company has ever worked with on a project. This is very important on such a large and complicated development.”

The project includes anchor tenant spaces, multitenant buildings with drive0thru endcaps, hotel parcels, and pad sites. Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply already has committed to leasing one 85,000 anchor tenant space.

The first phase of the retail development is expected to be completed at the end of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023.

CBRE’s Michael Kendall is leading retail leasing efforts for the shopping center along with Daniel Miller and Cameron Flint.

“The I-25 corridor in Northern Colorado continues to be a strong retail destination as companies look at how best to service the robust housing market, strategic distribution hub and continued employment growth,” Kendall said. “The commitment of national retailers like Scheels, Murdoch’s and Buc-ee’s is a testament to the continued strength of the corridor.”

