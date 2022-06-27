Colorado 4th-healthiest U.S. state

Photo by Meagan Stone on Unsplash

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

Colorado is the fourth-healthiest state in the U.S., according to a recent study that measures behavior, fitness infrastructure and health status factors.

It has the lowest obesity levels in the country, with just 24.2% of residents considered obese, according to the study by fitness advice platform BarBend, which used the latest U.S. Census and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create the Healthiest States Index.

Of Colorado’s adult population, 58.7% are aerobically active for the recommended minimum of 150 minutes per week, and 35.5% do strength training.

On average, 58.7% of all adult U.S. residents meet the recommended minimum of 150 minutes per week.

Regarding chronic diseases such as depression, cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes or arthritis, Colorado counts a total of 49,109 occurrences, which may overlap in some adults.

CDC data from March 2021 indicates that 66.1% of Colorado residents have an excellent or very good health status, while 7.72% are classified in poor health.

Colorado has 872 fitness and recreational centers — 19.13 per 100,000 adults. The national mean average stands at 11.89, with only nine states falling below this.

The study also found that 73.8% of Colorado adults have a park within a half-mile, compared to other states where the average is 46.4%

The District of Columbia, Utah and New Jersey are ahead of Colorado.