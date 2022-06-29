Southlands Shopping Center adds 3 new first-to-market tenants

(freestocks on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) Three first-to-market retailers are opening at Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora.

The Alley Tea Room will open its first Colorado location this fall, offering a variety of milk tea, boba tea and tea lattes.

STRIDE, an indoor running studio offering coached classes on state-of-the-art treadmills designed for both walkers and runners, opened in May next to Lane Bryant, and Sweet Basil Cafe will start serving breakfast, lunch and dinner this fall.

“It’s always a signature event for us when we are able to introduce first-to-market retailers at Southlands,” said Martin Liles, general manager. “It means that we continue to be at the forefront of showcasing new concepts and experiences for our discerning shoppers, adding to our already vibrant tenant mix.”

Other new leases include America’s Best, Rumble Boxing, Calla Vie Boutique, Kwench Shave Ice and Soda Bar, Summit Barber Academy and Premier Dermatology.

Southlands is a 1.7 million-square-foot outdoor shopping center at E-470 and Smoky Hill Road. It has more than 150 stores, restaurants and entertainment options, including Barnes and Noble, H&M, Dick’s Sporting Goods, AMC Southlands 16 Theatres and Ted’s Montana Grill.