Colorado Springs shopping center sells for $21.4 million

(Courtesy of CBRE)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Colorado Springs, Colo.) A Denver-based private fund paid $21.4 million for Centerpointe Plaza, a 154,988-square-foot neighborhood retail center along North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

Built in 1983, the shopping center has five multi-tenant buildings on nearly 13 acres at 5605-5785 N. Academy Blvd., about 15 minutes from downtown Colorado Springs.

Centerpointe Plaza was 85% leased at the time of the sale to a mix of retailers, including national businesses Dollar Tree, Tuesday Morning, Key Bank and Boot Barn, and regional and local establishments like Whiskey Baron, Winnelson Bath & Kitchen Idea Center and Guiry’s Color Source.

“Centerpointe Plaza offered an irreplaceable location along Colorado Springs’ most heavily trafficked retail corridor paired with a strong tenant roster that featured a solid mix of national, regional and local tenancies,” said Parker Brown of CBRE’s National Retail partners who, along with Matthew Henrichs and Brad Lyons represented the seller Kinetic Development LLC, a Phoenix-based private fund.

In-store retail sales grew faster than e-commerce sales in the first quarter of 2022, according to CBRE research. Shoppers continued to make more in-store purchases with core retail and food services sales rising 11.5% year-over-year to $1.4 trillion.

E-commerce sales grew by 10.2% year-over-year to $287 billion.