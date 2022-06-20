Denver Union Station celebrates Bike to Work Day

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Ditch your car and pedal your way to the office Wednesday for this year’s Bike to Work Day.

Bike to Work Day is an annual event organized by Way to Go, a Denver Regional Council of Governments program, in partnership with seven regional transportation management associations.

This year’s theme is Shifting Gears, and Way to Go encourages people to rethink how they get around. Biking is good for the environment, your health and your wallet.

If you work downtown, be sure to stop by Denver Union station between 7 and 9 a.m. where you’ll find complimentary Pigtrain Coffee and cookies, beer coupons from Terminal bar and free bike tune-ups from Elevation Cycles.

Ultreia and Stoic & Genuine will offer coupons for a complimentary glass of house wine or house cocktail. ND Street Bar will have coupons redeemable for boozey slushies and an all-day happy hour.

Pinemelon, a new grocery delivery site, will pass out kombucha, granola bars, fruit and grocery coupons.