Denver/Boulder 11th-best place for life sciences talent

Photo by Talha Hassan on Unsplash

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver/Boulder area is the 11th-leading market for U.S. life sciences talent, according to a new analysis from CBRE.

The inaugural report identifies the top 25 U.S. life sciences labor markets, ranging from established hotbeds like Boston and San Diego to developing hubs like Denver and Boulder.

The number of life sciences researchers in the Denver/Boulder area grew 20% between 2015 and 2020 — the 11th-fastest growth rate among the 25 leading markets. With 7,86- researchers, Denver/Boulder is the 14th-largest U.S. market for life sciences talent.

“The Denver/Boulder region has a deep life sciences talent pool with some of biotech’s biggest names first planting their flag in Colorado decades ago,” said Erik Abrahamson, first vice president with CBRE in Boulder. “The region also benefits from the presence of leading medical research institutions, including the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and from its highly educated talent pipeline.”

Colorado frequently ranks among the top five most-educated states in the nation. Boulderclaimed the top spot in the rankings for its concentration of workers in science, technology, engineering and math, Abrahamson said.

CBRE assessed each market against multiple criteria, including its number of life sciences jobs and graduates, life sciences’ share of each market’s overall job and graduate pool, its number of doctorate holders in life sciences and its concentration of jobs in the broader professional scientific and technical services professions.