Denver’s Dairy Block Alley brings back Glamp AF Summer Market

(Courtesy of Dairy Block)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak

(Denver, Colo.) The Glamp AF Summer Market returns to the Dairy Block Alley this month.

Dairy Block partnered with American Field to host the second annual curated outdoor series featuring outdoor and lifestyle goods by top Colorado merchants.

The market will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday over the following weekends:

June 17-19

July 15-17

Aug. 19-21

The market will feature live music, food and drink specials, plus pop-up bars.

American Field pop-up markets connect emerging brands with consumers in settings that combine retail, musical performance, demonstrations and food and beverages.

Pop-up or temporary shops are a $14 billion industry that employs about 79,920 people, according to research firm IBISWorld.

“For many, pop-ups are the path to permanency; for others, it is about brand awareness — or even brand rebirth, according to Cushman Wakefield’s PopUpPalozza report. “Others are looking to create an experience. And for these pop-up users — the largest emerging new format type — it is about reconnecting culture and commerce.”

Dairy Block is home to various restaurants and bars, an eclectic shopping mix with local boutiques and national retail brands and the independent 172-room Maven Hotel.