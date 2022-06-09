All-suite hotel opens near Denver Airport

(Courtesy of Atwell Suites Denver Airport)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Visitors to Denver have a new hotel option with the opening of Atwell Suites Denver Airport - Tower Road.

Developed by IHG Hotels & Resorts, Atwell Suites is designed with versatile spaces for extended stays. The hotel includes one- and two-bedroom suites, all with a gallery wall behind the workspace, providing a virtual call backdrop. The suites also have two-sided closets with access from the bedroom and bathroom.

The hotel serves a complimentary breakfast with hot items, Greek yogurt, pastries, breakfast sandwiches and omelets. The bar serves beverages and shareable small plates in the evening with flatbreads, wings, sliders and veggie burgers. A 24/7 complimentary beverage station has an espresso machine and still or sparkling water.

The atmosphere at Atwell Suites works to provide inspiring connections between hotel guests. The hotel hosts monthly themed events and offers games and puzzles in the lobby. Guests can watch sports or other programs in the hotel’s shared TV lounge.

While the COVID-19 pandemic hit hospitality and tourism hard, the industry is bouncing back. Hotel occupancy increased 3.5 percentage points from March to April reaching 66.6%, according to the Metro Denver Economic Development Corp.’s monthly economic indicator report. Occupancy was up 14.4 percentage points from April last year.