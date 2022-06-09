Denver mentorship program helps launch talent in multifamily housing

(Steph Wilson on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) People looking for a career in multifamily housing can learn the trade through a new program launched by the Apartment Association of Metro Denver.

Mentoring Into New Dimensions (MIND) connects young talent with industry veterans who will help them develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed.

MIND program mentors must have 10 years of experience in the apartment industry with a track record of intra-industry growth, professional success and ethical conduct. Mentees must have less than five years of experience in their current position and commit to goal setting and professional development.

“Our MIND program fills a crucial industry need, as multifamily housing providers struggle to attract and retain young talent,” said Mark Williams, executive vice president of the association.

“With an eye on inclusion and diversity, we hope to not just bring new talent to the industry but give them the resources, skills and mentorship they need to succeed.”

The association’s Inclusion and Diversity Committee works to create inclusive spaces in the multifamily housing sector, intended to attract diverse talent and celebrate the diversity of longtime industry members.

“The MIND program is designed to empower and engage the new talent in our industry, providing them a personal relationship with a proven industry leader who will give them the tools and confidence they need to reach their goals in an inclusive environment,” said Jenny Jorgensen, program founder.