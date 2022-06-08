Nominations open for Mayor’s Design Awards

(Courtesy of City of Denver)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Nominations for the 2022 Mayor’s Design Awards are open.

The awards are presented to Denver homeowners, business owners, nonprofits and artists for their creative contributions to the public realm through innovative design.

This year, the categories are organized into broad themes to guide what types of projects can be submitted and what features are considered award-worthy:

An Inclusive City with Complete Neighborhood:

Neighborhood Gem: Projects that exemplify the unique character of their neighborhoods and are recognized by the community as local treasures.

Art All Around: Projects that involve murals, sculpture and other art forms highlighting local communities and cultures.

This is Home: Projects that focus on housing, such as single-family homes, small-scale multifamily projects and accessory dwelling units.

Distinctive Denver: Projects with unique features or elements that set them apart from similar structures, uses and building forms.

A Connected, Healthy City

Landscapes in Focus: Projects that involve extensive and creative landscape design.

Building Well, Living Well: Projects that promote community health through active living, access to healthy food and transit or walkability.

Active Spaces: Projects or events that activate public spaces in a way that creates interaction, discourse and community.

A Sustainable City

Sustainable Style: Projects that use the Denver Green Code and/or promote sustainability.

Back to the Future: Projects that involve the preservation of older, historic buildings and adaptive reuse.

Density by Design: Large-scale project that addresses the city’s growth and challenges, particularly in high-need and high-transit areas with an emphasis on style and design.

Previous award winners range from restaurants and galleries to private single-family homes and plazas. Last year’s winners include Larimer Square’s outdoor expansion, Raices Brewing Co. at 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Meow Wolf Convergence Station and McGregor Square.

Nominations are due Sept. 8, and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony later this year.