New Boulder retail store takes collector from clicks to bricks

(Courtesy of CBRE)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Boulder, Colo.) Online retail Magoo’s Cards, Kicks and Clothing opened its first brick-and-mortar store on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall.

Located at 1721 Pearl St., Magoo’s CKC sells collectibles, some of which the owner has accumulated since he was a teenager. Items range from high-end sneakers to sportswear and trading cards.

“Growing up, I always dreamed of creating a store that was a welcoming environment to kids as well as adults in the collector shoes and sports cards world,” said Jacob Maged, owner of Magoo’s CKC.

“I was raised in a community that is very similar in style to Boulder. However, I always felt like there was a lack of physical storefronts to provide a home for this industry. I was the potential for this endeavor when I first visited Pearl Street and instantly started to create my vision of the perfect store to put right there in town. Hopefully, the store will help grow the culture and bring youth to Pearl Street to see all the other great places we have to offer.

Retail resilience

Metro Denver’s retail market continued its positive momentum in the first quarter, according to CBRE research. The sector saw 85,000 square feet of positive net absorption — a measure of net move-ins and move-outs — marking the fourth consecutive quarter of positive absorption.

Boulder saw more than 25,000 square feet of additional retail space occupied in the first three months of 2022.

“While early on some thought e-commerce would put an end to brick-and-mortar retail stores, in many cases we are seeing the opposite effect,” said Molly Bayer, a retail specialist with CBRE’s Boulder office who represented Maged in negotiating the lease.

“Magoo’s CKC is an example of the clicks-to-bricks phenomenon of online stores opening physical locations. Jacob’s concept is unique and sustainable. The fact that he is savvy online and already has a huge following helps to position his brand for long-term success.”