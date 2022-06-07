Boulder, CO

New Boulder retail store takes collector from clicks to bricks

Margaret Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqBzI_0g3LM43l00
(Courtesy of CBRE)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Boulder, Colo.) Online retail Magoo’s Cards, Kicks and Clothing opened its first brick-and-mortar store on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall.

Located at 1721 Pearl St., Magoo’s CKC sells collectibles, some of which the owner has accumulated since he was a teenager. Items range from high-end sneakers to sportswear and trading cards.

“Growing up, I always dreamed of creating a store that was a welcoming environment to kids as well as adults in the collector shoes and sports cards world,” said Jacob Maged, owner of Magoo’s CKC.

“I was raised in a community that is very similar in style to Boulder. However, I always felt like there was a lack of physical storefronts to provide a home for this industry. I was the potential for this endeavor when I first visited Pearl Street and instantly started to create my vision of the perfect store to put right there in town. Hopefully, the store will help grow the culture and bring youth to Pearl Street to see all the other great places we have to offer.

Retail resilience

Metro Denver’s retail market continued its positive momentum in the first quarter, according to CBRE research. The sector saw 85,000 square feet of positive net absorption — a measure of net move-ins and move-outs — marking the fourth consecutive quarter of positive absorption.

Boulder saw more than 25,000 square feet of additional retail space occupied in the first three months of 2022.

“While early on some thought e-commerce would put an end to brick-and-mortar retail stores, in many cases we are seeing the opposite effect,” said Molly Bayer, a retail specialist with CBRE’s Boulder office who represented Maged in negotiating the lease.

“Magoo’s CKC is an example of the clicks-to-bricks phenomenon of online stores opening physical locations. Jacob’s concept is unique and sustainable. The fact that he is savvy online and already has a huge following helps to position his brand for long-term success.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Magoos Cards Kicks and Clothin# Pearl Street Mall# CBRE

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

Denver, CO
1452 followers

More from Margaret Jackson

Denver, CO

Denver’s Dairy Block Alley brings back Glamp AF Summer Market

(Courtesy of Dairy Block) (Denver, Colo.) The Glamp AF Summer Market returns to the Dairy Block Alley this month. Dairy Block partnered with American Field to host the second annual curated outdoor series featuring outdoor and lifestyle goods by top Colorado merchants.

Read full story
Denver, CO

New law raises awareness about Colorado’s affordable health coverage

(Online Marketing on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Gov. Jared Polis signed a new law to raise awareness of affordable health coverage options in Colorado. Senate Bill 22-081 directs Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s health insurance marketplace, to conduct consumer outreach and education campaigns to help Coloradans attain and retain healthcare coverage based on their needs and financial circumstances.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

All-suite hotel opens near Denver Airport

(Courtesy of Atwell Suites Denver Airport) (Denver, Colo.) Visitors to Denver have a new hotel option with the opening of Atwell Suites Denver Airport - Tower Road. Developed by IHG Hotels & Resorts, Atwell Suites is designed with versatile spaces for extended stays. The hotel includes one- and two-bedroom suites, all with a gallery wall behind the workspace, providing a virtual call backdrop. The suites also have two-sided closets with access from the bedroom and bathroom.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver mentorship program helps launch talent in multifamily housing

(Steph Wilson on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) People looking for a career in multifamily housing can learn the trade through a new program launched by the Apartment Association of Metro Denver.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Nominations open for Mayor’s Design Awards

(Courtesy of City of Denver) (Denver, Colo.) Nominations for the 2022 Mayor’s Design Awards are open. The awards are presented to Denver homeowners, business owners, nonprofits and artists for their creative contributions to the public realm through innovative design.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver mandates new developments to include affordable housing

(Denver, Colo.) After more than a year in the planning stages, Denver City Council approved a measure on Monday to increase affordable housing in the city. Under the new Expanding Housing Affordability ordinance, all new residential developments of 10 or more units must designate 8% to 12% of the units as affordable for 99 years.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless CEO retires after 36 years

(Matt Collamer on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) John Parvensky is retiring after 36 years as president and CEO of Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. Parvensky built the organization from a small advocacy group with a staff of six and a $100,000 budget in 1985 into a nationally recognized leader in providing integrated health care and building innovative housing for people experiencing homelessness. The organization now has a staff of 750 and a $100 million operating budget.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

More homes hit metro Denver housing market in May

(RODNAE Productions on Pexels) (Denver, Colo.) Fewer homes in metro Denver have sold so far this year than during the same period last year, but the amount they’re selling for is up dramatically.

Read full story
2 comments
Silverthorne, CO

Silverthorne’s Bluebird Market welcomes 3 new food concepts

(Courtesy of Bluebird Market) (Silverthorne, Colo.) Bluebird Market at Silverthorne’s 4th Street Crossing has three new food concepts to offer visitors. Lucky Bird, a fried chicken eatery, serves chicken tenders, sandwiches, salads and wraps. Created by Chef Leigh Davison, Lucky Bird was launched as a Denver food truck in 2018 before expanding into the Edgewater Public Marketplace.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver ranks 6th in US for green office space

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) office space in Denver accounted for nearly 47% of the total inventory at the end of 2020. Developers added nearly 5.1 million square feet of new LEED-certified office space across 33 buildings during the decade after 2010.

Read full story
1 comments
Boulder, CO

After COVID hiatus, Sweet Jane publishes third issue of print magazine

(Kampus Production on Pexels) (Boulder, Colo.) The COVID-19 pandemic forced Sweet Jane Magazine to shut down its print edition after publishing its second issue at the end of 2019.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

NY company buys Erindale Square in Colorado Springs for $12.5 million

(Colorado Springs, Colo.) A New York City investor paid $12.15 million for Erindale Square, a 103,552-square-foot open-air retail center in Colorado Springs. The shopping center sits on a 6.93-acre parcel at 5881-5975 N. Academy Blvd. — one of the state’s most heavily trafficked retail corridors with about 47,600 vehicles per day. Major tenants include Fodor Billiards, Bill’s Bed and Appliances, Cutting Edge Realtors, HomeFix and The Door Christian Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Competition is stiff in metro Denver for laboratory, R&D space

(Trnava University on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Life sciences is hot in metro Denver, but companies looking for laboratory and research and development space struggle to find it.

Read full story
Avon, CO

Richard Sandoval opens new restaurant at The Westin Riverfront

Richard Sandoval opens new restaurant at The Westin Riverfront. Stoke & Rye flamed tomahawk(Courtesy of Stoke & Rye) (Avon, Colo.) Internationally acclaimed Chef Richard Sandoval is opening a new restaurant at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

BMC plans more luxury apartments for Cherry Creek North

(Ümit Yıldırım on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Denver-based BMC Investments is building another luxury apartment building in Cherry Creek North to complement its St. Paul Collection.

Read full story
Broomfield, CO

Companies build speculative life sciences campus in Broomfield

(Courtesy of Lincoln Property Co.) (Broomfield, Colo.) Development of a life sciences campus is underway in Broomfield. Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. and FCP of Chevy Chase, Maryland, are building CoRE — Colorado Research Exchange, which will have four buildings totaling 450,000 square feet. Three of the buildings will be tenant buildings ranging from 110,000 to nearly 200,000 square feet.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Tavern opens in Capitol Hill’s historic Patterson Inn

The historic Patterson Inn reportedly is haunted.(Courtesy of The Patterson Inn) (Denver, Colo.) The historic Patterson Inn’s 12 Spirits Tavern opens to the public Friday with a specialty cocktail menu in addition to wine and beer.

Read full story
Colorado State

Natural disasters push Colorado home insurance up 12%

(Mikhail Nilov on Pexels) Wildfires, floods and drought pushed the average price of homeowners’ insurance in Colorado up 12% — the sixth-largest increase nationwide, according to a report from QuoteWizard by LendingTree LLC.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Colorado Preservation Inc. gets $750,000 for historic preservation in rural communities

(Courtesy of Colorado Preservation Inc.) (Denver, Colo.) A $750,000 grant from the National Park Service will enable Colorado Preservation Inc. (CPI) to help rural communities across the state with historic preservation projects.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy