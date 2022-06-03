Denver, CO

More homes hit metro Denver housing market in May

Margaret Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rYzb_0fzmzyRE00
(RODNAE Productions on Pexels)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Fewer homes in metro Denver have sold so far this year than during the same period last year, but the amount they’re selling for is up dramatically.

According to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors market report for May, this year's sales volume is more than $1 billion over 2021 — although there have been 7.18% fewer homes sold.

It’s an indication of how prices have soared over the previous year, said Nicole Rueth, branch manager and senior vice president of mortgage company The Rueth Team.

“Home prices are still going up, but there’s less volume in terms of sales,” Rueth said.

The number of homes on the market in May increased 13.98% to 3,652 from April and 76% from the same month a year ago, according to the DMAR report.

While the median price dipped 0.24% from $616,500 to $615,000 between April and May, it’s still 14.31% higher than the $538,000 it was a year ago.

“Usually, we have a hot June and July because buyers try to get in before school starts,” Rueth said.

“Traditionally our real estate market accumulates its median price growth in the first seven to eight months, then it typically slows down.”

Lap of luxury

Buyers in the luxury market — homes priced at $1 million or more — saw their options increase in May. Inventory went up 5.86% from April and is 65.95% higher than the same month a year ago.

Single-family homes sold for an average of 107.12% of list price, down slightly from April’s 108.39% but up 2.81% from the same month last year.

The attached condos and townhomes luxury market is the softest of all price ranges and home types, selling at 104.94% of list price.

“Today’s luxury buyers are willing to put it all on the table to get the home they want,” said Jill Schafer, a real estate agent who is a member of the DMAR Market Trends Committee.

“Like other segments of the market, it appears agents are putting luxury properties on the market and allowing showings for a few days and sifting through the offers to go pending in a median of four days.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Denver Metro Association of Re# DMAR# The Rueth Team# Denver housing market# Denver housing prices

Comments / 2

Published by

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

Denver, CO
1444 followers

More from Margaret Jackson

Denver, CO

Nominations open for Mayor’s Design Awards

(Courtesy of City of Denver) (Denver, Colo.) Nominations for the 2022 Mayor’s Design Awards are open. The awards are presented to Denver homeowners, business owners, nonprofits and artists for their creative contributions to the public realm through innovative design.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver mandates new developments to include affordable housing

(Denver, Colo.) After more than a year in the planning stages, Denver City Council approved a measure on Monday to increase affordable housing in the city. Under the new Expanding Housing Affordability ordinance, all new residential developments of 10 or more units must designate 8% to 12% of the units as affordable for 99 years.

Read full story
1 comments
Boulder, CO

New Boulder retail store takes collector from clicks to bricks

(Boulder, Colo.) Online retail Magoo’s Cards, Kicks and Clothing opened its first brick-and-mortar store on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall. Located at 1721 Pearl St., Magoo’s CKC sells collectibles, some of which the owner has accumulated since he was a teenager. Items range from high-end sneakers to sportswear and trading cards.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless CEO retires after 36 years

(Matt Collamer on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) John Parvensky is retiring after 36 years as president and CEO of Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. Parvensky built the organization from a small advocacy group with a staff of six and a $100,000 budget in 1985 into a nationally recognized leader in providing integrated health care and building innovative housing for people experiencing homelessness. The organization now has a staff of 750 and a $100 million operating budget.

Read full story
8 comments
Silverthorne, CO

Silverthorne’s Bluebird Market welcomes 3 new food concepts

(Courtesy of Bluebird Market) (Silverthorne, Colo.) Bluebird Market at Silverthorne’s 4th Street Crossing has three new food concepts to offer visitors. Lucky Bird, a fried chicken eatery, serves chicken tenders, sandwiches, salads and wraps. Created by Chef Leigh Davison, Lucky Bird was launched as a Denver food truck in 2018 before expanding into the Edgewater Public Marketplace.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver ranks 6th in US for green office space

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) office space in Denver accounted for nearly 47% of the total inventory at the end of 2020. Developers added nearly 5.1 million square feet of new LEED-certified office space across 33 buildings during the decade after 2010.

Read full story
1 comments
Boulder, CO

After COVID hiatus, Sweet Jane publishes third issue of print magazine

(Kampus Production on Pexels) (Boulder, Colo.) The COVID-19 pandemic forced Sweet Jane Magazine to shut down its print edition after publishing its second issue at the end of 2019.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

NY company buys Erindale Square in Colorado Springs for $12.5 million

(Colorado Springs, Colo.) A New York City investor paid $12.15 million for Erindale Square, a 103,552-square-foot open-air retail center in Colorado Springs. The shopping center sits on a 6.93-acre parcel at 5881-5975 N. Academy Blvd. — one of the state’s most heavily trafficked retail corridors with about 47,600 vehicles per day. Major tenants include Fodor Billiards, Bill’s Bed and Appliances, Cutting Edge Realtors, HomeFix and The Door Christian Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Competition is stiff in metro Denver for laboratory, R&D space

(Trnava University on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Life sciences is hot in metro Denver, but companies looking for laboratory and research and development space struggle to find it.

Read full story
Avon, CO

Richard Sandoval opens new restaurant at The Westin Riverfront

Richard Sandoval opens new restaurant at The Westin Riverfront. Stoke & Rye flamed tomahawk(Courtesy of Stoke & Rye) (Avon, Colo.) Internationally acclaimed Chef Richard Sandoval is opening a new restaurant at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

BMC plans more luxury apartments for Cherry Creek North

(Ümit Yıldırım on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Denver-based BMC Investments is building another luxury apartment building in Cherry Creek North to complement its St. Paul Collection.

Read full story
Broomfield, CO

Companies build speculative life sciences campus in Broomfield

(Courtesy of Lincoln Property Co.) (Broomfield, Colo.) Development of a life sciences campus is underway in Broomfield. Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. and FCP of Chevy Chase, Maryland, are building CoRE — Colorado Research Exchange, which will have four buildings totaling 450,000 square feet. Three of the buildings will be tenant buildings ranging from 110,000 to nearly 200,000 square feet.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Tavern opens in Capitol Hill’s historic Patterson Inn

The historic Patterson Inn reportedly is haunted.(Courtesy of The Patterson Inn) (Denver, Colo.) The historic Patterson Inn’s 12 Spirits Tavern opens to the public Friday with a specialty cocktail menu in addition to wine and beer.

Read full story
Colorado State

Natural disasters push Colorado home insurance up 12%

(Mikhail Nilov on Pexels) Wildfires, floods and drought pushed the average price of homeowners’ insurance in Colorado up 12% — the sixth-largest increase nationwide, according to a report from QuoteWizard by LendingTree LLC.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Colorado Preservation Inc. gets $750,000 for historic preservation in rural communities

(Courtesy of Colorado Preservation Inc.) (Denver, Colo.) A $750,000 grant from the National Park Service will enable Colorado Preservation Inc. (CPI) to help rural communities across the state with historic preservation projects.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Larimer Square hosting Saturday night summer concert series

(Courtesy of Larimer Square) (Denver, Colo.) Larimer Square launches its free live music series June 4 with DJ Buddy Bravo’s upbeat house and dance music. The outdoor performances will feature a variety of local artists, several of whom will play Denver’s Underground Music Showcase in July.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Workforce apartments to undergo $23 million renovation

(Courtesy of BMC Investments) (Denver, Colo.) The Ivy Crossing apartment community will get a $23 million renovation thanks to an influx of funds stemming from its recapitalization.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Curtis Park neighborhood rallies to improve Sonny Lawson Park

(Michelle Reeves on Pexels) (Denver, Colo.) Sonny Lawson Park is getting a revamp with help from Curtis Park Neighbors (CPN) and Denver Parks and Recreation. CPN, the area’s registered neighborhood organization, and neighborhood residents created a stewardship group to lead the charge for park improvements, including weekly cleanup events each Wednesday. The group raised $17,000 to help Denver Parks and Recreation fix and improve the irrigation system and create a pollinator garden.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Lifetime Windows leases space in Denver’s new Central Park Business Center

Lifetime Windows is moving into Building 1 of Central Park Business Center(Courtesy of Brinkmann Constructors) (Denver, Colo.) Lifetime Windows will lease 43,401 square feet of space at Central Park Business Center, a newly completed industrial development in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy