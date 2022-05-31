Broomfield, CO

Companies build speculative life sciences campus in Broomfield

Margaret Jackson

(Broomfield, Colo.) Development of a life sciences campus is underway in Broomfield.

Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. and FCP of Chevy Chase, Maryland, are building CoRE — Colorado Research Exchange, which will have four buildings totaling 450,000 square feet. Three of the buildings will be tenant buildings ranging from 110,000 to nearly 200,000 square feet.

The fourth building will be used as an amenity center. The 15,960-square-foot building will have a fitness center, locker rooms, bike storage, a tenant lounge with a fireplace, an outdoor terrace, a conference and training facility and quality food market.

“Our purpose-built campus will include tenant spaces designed to specifically accommodate lab/life science or tech uses, Lincoln Property Co. Senior Vice President Scott Caldwell said. “Companies won’t need to rehabilitate or convert old office or industrial space; these facilities will be on the cutting edge of critical environments for a broad range of uses.”

Located at 235 Interlocken Blvd., CoRE is designed to accommodate a variety of uses in life science and technology. Demand for life sciences space has reached more than 1.4 million square feet. It continues to grow as companies focus on the market for its access to talent, capital and a business-friendly environment.

Construction will begin this fall, with completion expected in early 2024.

