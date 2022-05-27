Tavern opens in Capitol Hill’s historic Patterson Inn

The historic Patterson Inn reportedly is haunted. (Courtesy of The Patterson Inn)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The historic Patterson Inn’s 12 Spirits Tavern opens to the public Friday with a specialty cocktail menu in addition to wine and beer.

It’s the first time the bar is open to people who are not guests of the hotel at 420 E. 11th Ave. When owner Chris Chiari bought the reportedly haunted hotel, the bar’s tavern license was restricted to hotel guests. Chiari asked registered neighborhood organization Capitol Hill United Neighbors Inc. whether it would support opening the tavern to the public.

The majority of the hotel’s guests are visiting their children who live in the neighborhood, Chiari said.

“We’re trying to build walkable communities, which means you need a destination,” Chiari said. “We don’t want to contribute to the congestion and traffic issues we already have.”

12 Spirits Tavern (Courtesy of Patterson Inn)

Formerly the private smoking lounge of Colorado territory politician Thomas Patterson, the bar is in the basement of the hotel and accessible from Pennsylvania Street. In addition to cocktails, 12 Spirits offers light food such as savory hand-held pies and pretzel bites.

Reservations are required to visit the bar, which is open from 4 to 9 p.m. daily. Visit Toast to make a reservation.

“It’s a small, intimate space, and we don’t want our team to spend time counting heads and telling people we’re at capacity,” Chiari said.