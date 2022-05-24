Colorado among top 10 states for marketing careers

Margaret Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3LVt_0foy1mC600
(Merakist on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

Colorado is the seventh-best state for a marketing career, according to digital marketing agency Hennessey Digital.

In Colorado, marketing managers earn an average of $196,880 per year, while marketing associates make an average of $50,365 — the lowest salary for marketing associates among the top 10.

Other factors affecting the rankings include marketing job openings (3,099 in Colorado) and marketing job openings per 100,000 people (54.41 in Colorado).

“It’s clear from these findings that the marketing industry in the U.S. is very diverse, with states across the East and West coasts offering premium wages and job opportunities in the field,” a Hennessey spokesperson said. “More and more businesses are beginning to use marketing to its full potential. The data shows there is not only a demand for it but a great supply of potential careers for the next generation of prospects.”

The top 10 states for marketing professionals are:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. New York
  3. Illinois
  4. Delaware
  5. Washington
  6. New Jersey
  7. Colorado
  8. Minnesota
  9. California
  10. Connecticut

The worst states for marketing professionals are Mississippi, West Virginia and Oklahoma.

Marketing is a $475 billion per year industry, with the United States accounting for well over half that amount, according to Statista.

Hennessey Digital analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# marketing# Hennessey Digital# Statista

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

Denver, CO
1405 followers

More from Margaret Jackson

Denver, CO

Tavern opens in Capitol Hill’s historic Patterson Inn

The historic Patterson Inn reportedly is haunted.(Courtesy of The Patterson Inn) (Denver, Colo.) The historic Patterson Inn’s 12 Spirits Tavern opens to the public Friday with a specialty cocktail menu in addition to wine and beer.

Read full story
Colorado State

Natural disasters push Colorado home insurance up 12%

(Mikhail Nilov on Pexels) Wildfires, floods and drought pushed the average price of homeowners’ insurance in Colorado up 12% — the sixth-largest increase nationwide, according to a report from QuoteWizard by LendingTree LLC.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Colorado Preservation Inc. gets $750,000 for historic preservation in rural communities

(Courtesy of Colorado Preservation Inc.) (Denver, Colo.) A $750,000 grant from the National Park Service will enable Colorado Preservation Inc. (CPI) to help rural communities across the state with historic preservation projects.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Larimer Square hosting Saturday night summer concert series

(Courtesy of Larimer Square) (Denver, Colo.) Larimer Square launches its free live music series June 4 with DJ Buddy Bravo’s upbeat house and dance music. The outdoor performances will feature a variety of local artists, several of whom will play Denver’s Underground Music Showcase in July.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Workforce apartments to undergo $23 million renovation

(Courtesy of BMC Investments) (Denver, Colo.) The Ivy Crossing apartment community will get a $23 million renovation thanks to an influx of funds stemming from its recapitalization.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Curtis Park neighborhood rallies to improve Sonny Lawson Park

(Michelle Reeves on Pexels) (Denver, Colo.) Sonny Lawson Park is getting a revamp with help from Curtis Park Neighbors (CPN) and Denver Parks and Recreation. CPN, the area’s registered neighborhood organization, and neighborhood residents created a stewardship group to lead the charge for park improvements, including weekly cleanup events each Wednesday. The group raised $17,000 to help Denver Parks and Recreation fix and improve the irrigation system and create a pollinator garden.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Lifetime Windows leases space in Denver’s new Central Park Business Center

Lifetime Windows is moving into Building 1 of Central Park Business Center(Courtesy of Brinkmann Constructors) (Denver, Colo.) Lifetime Windows will lease 43,401 square feet of space at Central Park Business Center, a newly completed industrial development in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood.

Read full story
Lakewood, CO

Ajoya expands Lakewood location to include adult-use cannabis

(Lakewood, Colo.) Ajoya has expanded its Lakewood cannabis dispensary to serve the recreational market. Revamped by Roth Sheppard Architects, the 3,500-square-foot dispensary at 11950 W. Colfax Ave. continues to serve medical patients and will now accommodate adult-use consumers. The expanded location will create about 20 new jobs.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Colorado ranks No. 10 for millennial workers

(Austin Distel on Unsplash) Colorado is the 10th-best state for millennial workers, according to personal-finance website WalletHub’s report on 2022’s Best & Worst States for Millennials.

Read full story
1 comments
Arvada, CO

Arvada’s Freedom Street Social to open in July with 9 vendors

Fare from Osito(Courtesy of Freedom Street Social) (Arvada, Colo.) Freedom Street Social has revealed the nine vendors that will serve up an eclectic mix of cuisine when the food hall opens in July.

Read full story
Longmont, CO

Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center hosting gala June 4

(Violeta Pencheva on Unsplash) (Longmont, Colo.) Colorado Therapeutic Riding Centers will host its annual gala on June 4. The Tales of Magic Gala begins at 5 p.m. on the center’s grounds at 11968 Mineral Road in Longmont. It will feature the best of local food trucks, including Bootstrap Brewing, Waffle Cakes, Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant & Food Trucks and MU Denver.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Live music returns to Denver Union Station next week

Live music at Denver Union Station(Courtesy of Denver Union Station) (Denver, Colo.) Live music returns to Denver Union Station next week with the Great Hall Sessions concert series.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

High Times Cannabis Cup returns to Colorado

Example of a judging kit(Courtesy of High Times) (Denver, Colo.) The state’s most popular cannabis brands in 12 categories will compete for recognization as the best products in the state when the High Times Cannabis Cup returns to Colorado in June.

Read full story
Greenwood Village, CO

Museum of Outdoor Arts kicks off summer with open house

(Courtesy of Museum of Outdoor Art) (Greenwood Village, Colo.) The Museum of Outdoor Arts (MOA) kicks off the summer season Friday with a free community open house. The event will feature live mural painting from nine local artists as MOA expands its mural program in the Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Participants also will enjoy behind-the-scenes tours of MOA’s Panoramic Living Wall, food trucks, henna tattoos and live music.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Veriheal accepts submissions for Innovation in Cannabis Scholarship

(Wesley Gibbs on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Medical cannabis card facilitator Veriheal is accepting applications for its third annual Innovation in Cannabis Scholarship fund, which will award $5,000 each to five students to use for college tuition and fees.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Skyline Park opens roller skating and beer garden Friday

(Laura Stanley on Pexels) (Denver, Colo.) Roll into Skyline Park with the Downtown Denver Partnership’s City Skate outdoor roller rink launch. The inaugural season kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be open daily through Oct. 2.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver plunges to No. 55 on U.S. News Best Places to Live ranking

(Pieter van de Sande on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Denver’s ranking as one of the best places to live plunged from No. 14 in 2021 to No. 55 this year in the latest U.S. News & World Report list of Best Places to Live.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Historic Denver’s Annie Levinsky leaving for History Colorado

(Jakob Rosen on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Annie Levinsky is stepping down as executive director of Historic Denver Inc. to join History Colorado as chief of staff. Levinsky advocated for the preservation of hundreds of buildings and historic districts. She led a $1.5 million capital and capacity-building campaign that paid for the restoration of the Molly Brown House Museum, established the Historic Denver Action Fund and secured Historic Denver’s financial future by developing its Legacy Fund.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Summer events return to Southlands Shopping Center

(Kelsey Knight on Unsplash) (Aurora, Colo.) Southlands Shopping Center’s community-focused summer events start this month and run through September. “At Southlands, we are known as the area’s popular gathering space for family-friendly events throughout the year,” said Martin Liles, the shopping center’s general manager. “They are a great complement to the center’s vibrant lineup of retail — both national and local — numerous dining options, and a wide variety of service-oriented businesses.”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy