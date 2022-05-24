Colorado among top 10 states for marketing careers

(Merakist on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

Colorado is the seventh-best state for a marketing career, according to digital marketing agency Hennessey Digital.

In Colorado, marketing managers earn an average of $196,880 per year, while marketing associates make an average of $50,365 — the lowest salary for marketing associates among the top 10.

Other factors affecting the rankings include marketing job openings (3,099 in Colorado) and marketing job openings per 100,000 people (54.41 in Colorado).

“It’s clear from these findings that the marketing industry in the U.S. is very diverse, with states across the East and West coasts offering premium wages and job opportunities in the field,” a Hennessey spokesperson said. “More and more businesses are beginning to use marketing to its full potential. The data shows there is not only a demand for it but a great supply of potential careers for the next generation of prospects.”

The top 10 states for marketing professionals are:

Massachusetts New York Illinois Delaware Washington New Jersey Colorado Minnesota California Connecticut

The worst states for marketing professionals are Mississippi, West Virginia and Oklahoma.

Marketing is a $475 billion per year industry, with the United States accounting for well over half that amount, according to Statista.

Hennessey Digital analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.