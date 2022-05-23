Arvada’s Freedom Street Social to open in July with 9 vendors

Fare from Osito (Courtesy of Freedom Street Social)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Arvada, Colo.) Freedom Street Social has revealed the nine vendors that will serve up an eclectic mix of cuisine when the food hall opens in July.

Concepts opening at Arvada’s community gathering space include:

Sushi Kuro

The BKFST Club

Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken

Johnny Good Burger

Osito

Giordano’s Pizza

Balance Pan-Asian Grille

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Pressed Coffee & Vinyl

Freedom Street Social, located at 15177 Candelas Parkway, also will be home to The Chef Kitchen, a culinary residency program designed to give chefs creative freedom to test new concepts and host events in a dedicated space.

“We are so excited to bring Mister Oso favorites to Osito, like smoked meat tacos, empanada, mission-style burritos and family meal kits, along with our popular rotating frozen cocktails,” said Juan Padro, founder and CEO of the Culinary Creative Group. “We couldn’t think of a better partner than Freedom Street Social. We share the same values of bringing the community together and giving them a place to make memories.”

Created by Nick and Amie Costanzo and partners Cameron Cummins, Jeff Kaplan and Jon Morgan, Freedom Street Social is a 12,000-square-foot food hall and community hub.

Freedom Street Social will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.