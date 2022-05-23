Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center hosting gala June 4

(Violeta Pencheva on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Longmont, Colo.) Colorado Therapeutic Riding Centers will host its annual gala on June 4.

The Tales of Magic Gala begins at 5 p.m. on the center’s grounds at 11968 Mineral Road in Longmont. It will feature the best of local food trucks, including Bootstrap Brewing, Waffle Cakes, Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant & Food Trucks and MU Denver.

Entertainment will include aerialists, magicians, tarot card readers and more. There also will be silent and live auctions.

Sponsorships begin at $250, with levels up to $5,000 available.

Staff and volunteers who serve more than 500 riders from nine counties along the Front Range annually will be on hand to answer questions about the organization’s programs, including therapeutic riding, equine-assisted therapies, equine-assisted mental health and the retired horse sanctuary.

Founded in 1980, the Colorado Therapeutic Riding Centers is the largest and oldest therapeutic riding center in the state and among the largest in the nation. Its mission is to change the lives of people with disabilities by promoting their physical, psychological and social wellbeing through equine-assisted activities and therapies.

The organization started in a park with three riders, a handful of volunteers and a few borrowed horses. Today, it has a premier facility, about 30 equine therapists, dedicated staff and 1,000 volunteers.