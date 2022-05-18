Veriheal accepts submissions for Innovation in Cannabis Scholarship

(Wesley Gibbs on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Medical cannabis card facilitator Veriheal is accepting applications for its third annual Innovation in Cannabis Scholarship fund, which will award $5,000 each to five students to use for college tuition and fees.

The scholarship is open to college students, recent high school graduates and high school seniors starting college classes early. The application deadline is July 30, with winners notified by September.

Students must submit a 1,000-word essay about how they would improve the cannabis industry. Participants are encouraged to be creative in crafting novel solutions to remedy the industry's concerns, from business and technology to product development.

“We’re excited to reaffirm our commitment to the community and help shape future cannabis leaders,” Veriheal Chief Medical Officer Anthony Dutcher said.

“As both medical and adult-use cannabis access increases across North America, we’ll have some issues to work out. The Innovation in Cannabis Scholarship not only sets up students for success, but it also lays the groundwork for a new generation of cannabis entrepreneurs and visionaries.”

This year the scholarship allotment differs by providing larger monetary awards for individual students.

As part of Veriheal’s ongoing philanthropic efforts, the scholarship has increased its award funding by 66% since its inception.

In addition to its community engagement efforts, Veriheal gives back to cannabis advocacy organizations such as The Last Prisoner Project.