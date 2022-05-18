Denver, CO

Veriheal accepts submissions for Innovation in Cannabis Scholarship

Margaret Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xmWr3_0fiZdKeW00
(Wesley Gibbs on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Medical cannabis card facilitator Veriheal is accepting applications for its third annual Innovation in Cannabis Scholarship fund, which will award $5,000 each to five students to use for college tuition and fees.

The scholarship is open to college students, recent high school graduates and high school seniors starting college classes early. The application deadline is July 30, with winners notified by September.

Students must submit a 1,000-word essay about how they would improve the cannabis industry. Participants are encouraged to be creative in crafting novel solutions to remedy the industry's concerns, from business and technology to product development.

“We’re excited to reaffirm our commitment to the community and help shape future cannabis leaders,” Veriheal Chief Medical Officer Anthony Dutcher said.

“As both medical and adult-use cannabis access increases across North America, we’ll have some issues to work out. The Innovation in Cannabis Scholarship not only sets up students for success, but it also lays the groundwork for a new generation of cannabis entrepreneurs and visionaries.”

This year the scholarship allotment differs by providing larger monetary awards for individual students.

As part of Veriheal’s ongoing philanthropic efforts, the scholarship has increased its award funding by 66% since its inception.

In addition to its community engagement efforts, Veriheal gives back to cannabis advocacy organizations such as The Last Prisoner Project.

Interested students can learn more about the scholarship here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Veriheal# medical marijuana# cannabis# scholarship

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

Denver, CO
1373 followers

More from Margaret Jackson

Denver, CO

Live music returns to Denver Union Station next week

Live music at Denver Union Station(Courtesy of Denver Union Station) (Denver, Colo.) Live music returns to Denver Union Station next week with the Great Hall Sessions concert series.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

High Times Cannabis Cup returns to Colorado

Example of a judging kit(Courtesy of High Times) (Denver, Colo.) The state’s most popular cannabis brands in 12 categories will compete for recognization as the best products in the state when the High Times Cannabis Cup returns to Colorado in June.

Read full story
Greenwood Village, CO

Museum of Outdoor Arts kicks off summer with open house

(Courtesy of Museum of Outdoor Art) (Greenwood Village, Colo.) The Museum of Outdoor Arts (MOA) kicks off the summer season Friday with a free community open house. The event will feature live mural painting from nine local artists as MOA expands its mural program in the Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Participants also will enjoy behind-the-scenes tours of MOA’s Panoramic Living Wall, food trucks, henna tattoos and live music.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Skyline Park opens roller skating and beer garden Friday

(Laura Stanley on Pexels) (Denver, Colo.) Roll into Skyline Park with the Downtown Denver Partnership’s City Skate outdoor roller rink launch. The inaugural season kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be open daily through Oct. 2.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver plunges to No. 55 on U.S. News Best Places to Live ranking

(Pieter van de Sande on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Denver’s ranking as one of the best places to live plunged from No. 14 in 2021 to No. 55 this year in the latest U.S. News & World Report list of Best Places to Live.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Historic Denver’s Annie Levinsky leaving for History Colorado

(Jakob Rosen on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Annie Levinsky is stepping down as executive director of Historic Denver Inc. to join History Colorado as chief of staff. Levinsky advocated for the preservation of hundreds of buildings and historic districts. She led a $1.5 million capital and capacity-building campaign that paid for the restoration of the Molly Brown House Museum, established the Historic Denver Action Fund and secured Historic Denver’s financial future by developing its Legacy Fund.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Summer events return to Southlands Shopping Center

(Kelsey Knight on Unsplash) (Aurora, Colo.) Southlands Shopping Center’s community-focused summer events start this month and run through September. “At Southlands, we are known as the area’s popular gathering space for family-friendly events throughout the year,” said Martin Liles, the shopping center’s general manager. “They are a great complement to the center’s vibrant lineup of retail — both national and local — numerous dining options, and a wide variety of service-oriented businesses.”

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver ranks as 10th fastest-growing city

(Acton Crawford on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) With a population increase of 19% between 2010 and 2020, Denver ranks as the 10th fastest-growing city in the United States, according to astudy by 42Floors.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver’s e-bike program surpasses expectations

(Denver, Colo.) Denver’s e-bike rebate program proved so popular that the city has shifted to a model that releases money as it’s available. Since the program launched on Earth Day, Denver received 3,250 e-bike rebate applications. Forty percent of the applications came from income-qualified people, accounting for 55% of the program’s available funding.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado awards $18 million in grants to develop affordable housing

(Brandon Griggs on Unsplash) Fourteen Colorado communities will receive more than $18 million in grants to help build affordable housing. The 14 Innovative Housing Opportunities Incentive grants will provide 1,872 housing units for about 4,867 people.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Newly formed Colorado company sells Willie Nelson’s cannabis products

(David Gabrić on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Country music legend Willie Nelson’s cannabis products are the headliners for a newly formed cannabis company created by the merger of two Colorado cannabis companies on a mission to bring artist-inspired marijuana products to consumers.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

DCPA completes $17 million capital campaign

Dorota & Kevin Kilstrom Theatre(Courtesy of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts) (Denver, Colo.) The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) met its $17 million goal for the Grander Opening fundraising campaign launched in 2018.

Read full story
Denver, CO

STEAD School launches farm, entrepreneurship program

(Warren Wong on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) The STEAD School is launching a 1-acre farm on its 10-acre L.C. Fulenwider campus to give students a hands-on, project-based learning model.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Colorado unemployment claims drop 41%

(Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash) Colorado unemployment claims are 40.71% lower than they were a year ago — the seventh-smallest decline in the country, according to a recent WalletHub study.

Read full story
1 comments
Thornton, CO

Paper lantern graces Thornton’s Anythink library with light

(Jessica Kantak Bailey on Unsplash) (Thornton, Colo.) Artist Helen Hiebert will build a large-scale paper lantern at the Anythink library in Thornton. Anythink is hosting Hiebert as an artist-in-residence at Anythink Wright Farms, where visitors are invited to observe her artistic process and ask questions from May 13-20. The lantern will be on display starting May 20.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado 10th-smartest state in America

Colorado is the 10th-smartest state in America, according to a study by online typing tutor Typing.com. The study analyzed data including the percentage of people 25 years and older with a bachelor’s degree, those with a professional degree, 2019 public high school graduation rate, 2020-21 SAT and ACT scores and estimated IQ levels per state.

Read full story
18 comments
Denver, CO

More homes hit metro Denver market but prices continue to rise

(Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Even as more homes hit the market during the spring selling season, prices continue to rise. The average price of a single-family home in metro Denver was $825,073 in April, a 3.93% increase from March, according to a report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors (DMAR).

Read full story
Vail, CO

Council seizes land Vail Resorts planned for affordable housing

(Katie Musial on Unsplash) (Vail, Colo.) Vail Resorts’ plan to spend $17 million to develop affordable housing for 165 employees hit a roadblock Tuesday when the Vail town council voted to condemn the parcel developers planned to use.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver’s BMC Investments starts building two rental communities at Copperleaf

(Courtesy of BMC Investments) (Denver, Colo.) BMC Investments started construction on The Madison Apartments and The Fillmore Homes on a 360-acre site it acquired in the Copperleaf master-planned community in Arapahoe County.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy