Skyline Park opens roller skating and beer garden Friday

(Laura Stanley on Pexels)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Roll into Skyline Park with the Downtown Denver Partnership’s City Skate outdoor roller rink launch.

The inaugural season kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be open daily through Oct. 2.

Presented by Southwest Airlines, City Skate also marks the return of the Skyline Beer Garden. Both activities demonstrate the partnership’s commitment to bringing fun, free and family-friendly activities to downtown parks and public spaces.

“We’ve seen so much success with the Downtown Denver Rink during the winter months and wanted to find a way to bring that same experience to downtown employees, residents and visitors during the summer,” said Sharon Alton, the partnership’s senior vice president of Downtown Experience. “We’re so excited to bring back Skyline Beer Garden and free mini golf as part of City Skate to create a holistic outdoor destination for summer fun.”

Skating is free, with skate rentals available for $7 for kids 12 and younger and $9 for people 13 and older. Mini golf also is free, and the Skyline Beer Garden will have rotating taps from Colorado breweries throughout the season.

City Skate and Skyline Beer Garden support strategies in the 2007 Downtown Area Plan, the long-term design for downtown, including activating Skyline Park as a central gathering place for the downtown community and creating an outdoor space that provides residents, workers and visitors a place to gather.

“The partnership is committed to building a thriving and welcoming downtown Denver, and one way we do that is by creating beautiful and activated parks and public spaces,” Alton said. “Activations like City Skate and Skyline Beer Garden are just one component of our strategy as we attract people and companies to downtown, creating a vibrant downtown ecosystem.”

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday from May 21 through Oct. 2.