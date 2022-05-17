Denver plunges to No. 55 on U.S. News Best Places to Live ranking

(Pieter van de Sande on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver’s ranking as one of the best places to live plunged from No. 14 in 2021 to No. 55 this year in the latest U.S. News & World Report list of Best Places to Live.

Other Colorado cities on the list were Colorado Springs at No. 2, Boulder at No. 4, and Fort Collins at No. 54.

U.S. News notes Denver was founded in the mid-1800s as a mining town during the gold rush.

“Over time, its residents have evolved from gunslinging gamblers into an easygoing crowd of ambitious, progressive-minded fitness fanatics and nature lovers who are eager to push the envelope on everything from civil rights to drug laws,” U.S. News reports.

In other U.S. News categories, Denver ranks No. 133 for Best Places to Retire; No. 4 in Best Places to Retire; No. 4 in Best Places to Live in Colorado; and No. 14 in Most Dangerous places.

To determine the best places to live, U.S. News analyzed the 150 most-populated areas. The magazine bases its rankings on value, desirability, job market and quality of life.

Huntsville, Ala., which gained recognition during the Space Race of the 1960s, took the No. 1 spot.