Historic Denver’s Annie Levinsky leaving for History Colorado

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Annie Levinsky is stepping down as executive director of Historic Denver Inc. to join History Colorado as chief of staff.

Levinsky advocated for the preservation of hundreds of buildings and historic districts. She led a $1.5 million capital and capacity-building campaign that paid for the restoration of the Molly Brown House Museum, established the Historic Denver Action Fund and secured Historic Denver’s financial future by developing its Legacy Fund.

“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to lead an organization that has made such an impact on the city I love,” said Levinsky, who has been with Historic Denver for 19 years — 14 of them as executive director. “All that we’ve done, we’ve done in a creative and approachable way, and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved together.”

Levinsky’s other achievements include leading the expansion of Historic Denver’s advocacy programs, including the crowdsourced 50 Actions for 50 Places campaign to identify sites that reflect Denver’s diversity; launching Discover Denver, the first survey of every building in the city and the historic walking tours.

Historic Denver’s board of trustees will immediately begin a local and national search for a new executive director.

“On behalf of the board, I want to thank Annie for her visionary leadership and unyielding dedication to thoughtful and inclusive preservation, education and advocacy,” board chair John Lucero said. “The impact she’s had on preservation in this city will last for generations. And thanks to her tireless efforts, Historic Denver is well-equipped to serve its mission for the next 50 years and beyond.”