Colorado awards $18 million in grants to develop affordable housing

(Brandon Griggs on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

Fourteen Colorado communities will receive more than $18 million in grants to help build affordable housing.

The 14 Innovative Housing Opportunities Incentive grants will provide 1,872 housing units for about 4,867 people.

“We are working to save Coloradans money in every way possible, including making housing more affordable,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “Congratulations to our innovating communities finding new approaches to addressing this issue and finding ways to develop projects that save money.”

The Housing Opportunities grant program was created as part of HB21-1271 to promote innovative solutions for developing affordable housing across the state. It incentivizes municipalities and counties to remove land use and regulatory barriers in addition to funding affordable housing projects and programs that embody housing and land use best practices.

“The 1271 grant program was initiated as an incentive to encourage local governments to provide permanent regulatory relief and/or process changes to increase the affordable housing supply in their communities,” said Rick Garcia, executive director of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, which awarded the grants. “The legislative intent is for communities to work at the intersection of housing while implementing best land-use practices. These awards facilitate the development of attainable housing, not only now but well into the future.”

Communities and projects receiving grants: