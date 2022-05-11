DCPA completes $17 million capital campaign

Dorota & Kevin Kilstrom Theatre (Courtesy of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) met its $17 million goal for the Grander Opening fundraising campaign launched in 2018.

The DCPA’s first-ever fundraising campaign was the second part of a three-phase effort to pay for the $57 million renovation of the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex.

“We are extremely grateful to the individual, foundations and businesses that made a contribution to A Grander Opening,” said Hassan Salem, chairman of the capital campaign. “We received 351 total gifts, including six bequests and 320 seats named to honor loved ones. This response — especially through a time of uncertainty — was nothing short of remarkable.”

The $41 million second phase of the project included a complete rebuild of the Marvin & Judi Wolf Theatre (formerly Stage) and William Dean Singleton Theatre (formerly Ricketson). The renovations enabled DCPA to expand ADA accessibility for patrons, cast and crew members, including three elevators to provide greater access to all seating, theaters and backstage areas.

In addition to the $17 million the DCPA raised through the Grander Opening campaign, the Elevate Denver Bond Program paid $19 million of the renovations. The DCPA and Helen G. Bonfils Foundation contributed $5 million.

The first phase of the project includes reducing DCPA’s physical footprint, IT server room relocation, renovation of artist housing, infrastructure and energy improvements, and renovation of the Dorota & Kevin Kilstrom Theatre (formerly Space). The Better Denver Bond program paid $9 million, and DCPA paid $4 million for the Phase 1 work.

The project's $3.1 million third phase will start next year, and complete fire and life safety issues in the Hellen Bonfils Theatre Complex to be paid for by the RISE Bond program.