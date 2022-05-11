Denver, CO

STEAD School launches farm, entrepreneurship program

Margaret Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26khvJ_0faaSiRi00
(Warren Wong on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The STEAD School is launching a 1-acre farm on its 10-acre L.C. Fulenwider campus to give students a hands-on, project-based learning model.

The farm will feature a general store, livestock and greenhouse geared toward empowering students to build skills across four learning paths: animal, plant, environmental and food sciences.

Next fall, the school will launch a business entrepreneurship program around STEAD Farms. The farm will operate as a self-contained micro-economy, inviting students to participate in every facet of the entrepreneurial process.

Developing entrepreneurs

Students will develop an agricultural business idea based on a product that can be produced from start to finish at STEAD Farms. During the school year, students will design, produce, market and sell their products. All revenue will support new learning and support programs at the STEAD School.

“In our first year, STEAD students worked with on-site beehives to produce STEAD honey, STEAD lip balm and a variety of other beeswax-based products,” said Kelly Leid, board vice president and co-founder of the STEAD School.

“These students are incredibly innovative — and with STEAD Farms, we’re helping them harness their creative energy into hands-on, entrepreneurial projects. At STEAD, students are nurturing the very skills they need to thrive in the new economy.”

STEAD Farms will launch in collaboration with the Reunion Farmer’s Market, hosted every Sunday at the STEAD School parking lot. On June 12, the market will reopen for the first time since the onset of the pandemic and feature several student-made agricultural products.

“By 2040, 64% of Colorado’s agricultural producers will exit the industry, a trend that threatens the state’s future food and water security,” said Amy Schwartz, board president and co-founder of the STEAD School. “At STEAD, we’re proving that Colorado agriculture has a bright future — one rooted in entrepreneurism, science, innovation and real-world problem solving.”

STEAD, which stands for Science, Technology, Environment, Agriculture and systems Design, opened to an inaugural ninth-grade class in 2021. With a focus on global health, food, energy and environmental issues, STEAD prepares students to become the next leaders in agriculture, science, policy and business.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# STEAD School# STEAD Farm# project based learning# entrepreneurship program# agriculture

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

Denver, CO
1343 followers

More from Margaret Jackson

Denver, CO

Denver’s e-bike program surpasses expectations

(Denver, Colo.) Denver’s e-bike rebate program proved so popular that the city has shifted to a model that releases money as it’s available. Since the program launched on Earth Day, Denver received 3,250 e-bike rebate applications. Forty percent of the applications came from income-qualified people, accounting for 55% of the program’s available funding.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado awards $18 million in grants to develop affordable housing

(Brandon Griggs on Unsplash) Fourteen Colorado communities will receive more than $18 million in grants to help build affordable housing. The 14 Innovative Housing Opportunities Incentive grants will provide 1,872 housing units for about 4,867 people.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Newly formed Colorado company sells Willie Nelson’s cannabis products

(David Gabrić on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Country music legend Willie Nelson’s cannabis products are the headliners for a newly formed cannabis company created by the merger of two Colorado cannabis companies on a mission to bring artist-inspired marijuana products to consumers.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

DCPA completes $17 million capital campaign

Dorota & Kevin Kilstrom Theatre(Courtesy of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts) (Denver, Colo.) The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) met its $17 million goal for the Grander Opening fundraising campaign launched in 2018.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Colorado unemployment claims drop 41%

(Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash) Colorado unemployment claims are 40.71% lower than they were a year ago — the seventh-smallest decline in the country, according to a recent WalletHub study.

Read full story
1 comments
Thornton, CO

Paper lantern graces Thornton’s Anythink library with light

(Jessica Kantak Bailey on Unsplash) (Thornton, Colo.) Artist Helen Hiebert will build a large-scale paper lantern at the Anythink library in Thornton. Anythink is hosting Hiebert as an artist-in-residence at Anythink Wright Farms, where visitors are invited to observe her artistic process and ask questions from May 13-20. The lantern will be on display starting May 20.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado 10th-smartest state in America

Colorado is the 10th-smartest state in America, according to a study by online typing tutor Typing.com. The study analyzed data including the percentage of people 25 years and older with a bachelor’s degree, those with a professional degree, 2019 public high school graduation rate, 2020-21 SAT and ACT scores and estimated IQ levels per state.

Read full story
18 comments
Denver, CO

More homes hit metro Denver market but prices continue to rise

(Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Even as more homes hit the market during the spring selling season, prices continue to rise. The average price of a single-family home in metro Denver was $825,073 in April, a 3.93% increase from March, according to a report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors (DMAR).

Read full story
Vail, CO

Council seizes land Vail Resorts planned for affordable housing

(Katie Musial on Unsplash) (Vail, Colo.) Vail Resorts’ plan to spend $17 million to develop affordable housing for 165 employees hit a roadblock Tuesday when the Vail town council voted to condemn the parcel developers planned to use.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver’s BMC Investments starts building two rental communities at Copperleaf

(Courtesy of BMC Investments) (Denver, Colo.) BMC Investments started construction on The Madison Apartments and The Fillmore Homes on a 360-acre site it acquired in the Copperleaf master-planned community in Arapahoe County.

Read full story
Boulder, CO

Boulder’s newest grocery opens Tuesday

(Courtesy of Bodega by Fresh Thymes) (Boulder, Colo.) Boulder’s newest corner store — Bodega by Fresh Thymes — opens Tuesday at 2500 30th St. The Bodega, designed to complement Fresh Thymes Eatery next door, will have a coffee bar and retail offerings to complement the Fresh Thymes Eater next door. The shop will enable customers to stock their pantries, fridges and freezers with grab-and-go meals, broths and soups, breakfast burritos and sweet treats.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Virus identified as cause of death at BLM’s wild horse facility

(Fabian Burghardt on Unsplash) (Canon City, Colo.) An equine influenza virus is likely the cause of the respiratory disease outbreak and related deaths occurring at the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Corrals in Canon City.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Fast-tracked Colorado bill threatens families and CBD industry

(CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Colorado’s hemp industry is in danger if a bill passes through the legislature. Colorado Senate Bill 22-205 prohibits the manufacture and sale of an adult-use cannabis product that a registered wholesale food manufacturer does not make.

Read full story
17 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Broadmoor remains world’s longest-running Forbes five-star hotel

(Courtesy of The Broadmoor) (Colorado Springs, Colo.) The Broadmoor earned Forbes Five-Star status for the 62nd consecutive year, making it the longest streak in the world. Forbes Travel Guide, a global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, recognized the iconic resort with the prestigious award in three categories: hotel, restaurant and spa. The resort’s sister property — Sea Island in Georgia — also was among the 2022 Star Award winners.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

New housing key to metro Denver’s apartment affordability

(Robert Linder on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Apartments in metro Denver will only get scarcer and more expensive unless developers receive incentives to keep building them. Metro Denver’s apartment vacancy rate remains historically low at 4.3%, a 21.82% year-over-year decrease, according to the first-quarter Denver Metro Area Apartment Vacancy and Rent Survey conducted by the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business and Colorado Economic Management Associates.

Read full story
4 comments
Carbondale, CO

Ski wax take-back program aims to protect Colorado rivers

(Carbondale, Colo.) Plant-based ski wax manufacturer mountainFLOW eco-wax is launching a take-back program for fluorinated ski wax. Running through May, the program lets people get rid of their toxic waxes by visiting one of three retail partners across Colorado or by using the mail-in option. Program participants will receive swag and discount codes in exchange for their wax, but the incentive is ultimately to entice people to do their part in taking the harmful chemicals out of circulation and keeping them out of the snowpack.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Disease outbreak kills 57 wild horses in two days in Colorado

(Bureau of Land Management) (Canon City, Colo.) A mystery disease killed 57 wild horses in two days at the Canon City Wild Horse facility. Thousands of horses at the facility are quarantined after the outbreak.

Read full story
20 comments
Denver, CO

Colorado program awards $229M to help pay rent

(Glen Carrie on Unsplash) Colorado’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program processed more than 90,000 applications, awarding more than $229 million in housing assistance to households across the state impacted by COVID-19.

Read full story
13 comments
Colorado State

Rent control provision removed from Colorado’s mobile homes bill

(Roger Starnes Sr on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Colorado lawmakers removed the rent control provision in the mobile homes bill making its way through the legislature after Gov. Jared Polis threatened to veto the bill if it remained.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy