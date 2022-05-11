STEAD School launches farm, entrepreneurship program

(Warren Wong on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The STEAD School is launching a 1-acre farm on its 10-acre L.C. Fulenwider campus to give students a hands-on, project-based learning model.

The farm will feature a general store, livestock and greenhouse geared toward empowering students to build skills across four learning paths: animal, plant, environmental and food sciences.

Next fall, the school will launch a business entrepreneurship program around STEAD Farms. The farm will operate as a self-contained micro-economy, inviting students to participate in every facet of the entrepreneurial process.

Developing entrepreneurs

Students will develop an agricultural business idea based on a product that can be produced from start to finish at STEAD Farms. During the school year, students will design, produce, market and sell their products. All revenue will support new learning and support programs at the STEAD School.

“In our first year, STEAD students worked with on-site beehives to produce STEAD honey, STEAD lip balm and a variety of other beeswax-based products,” said Kelly Leid, board vice president and co-founder of the STEAD School.

“These students are incredibly innovative — and with STEAD Farms, we’re helping them harness their creative energy into hands-on, entrepreneurial projects. At STEAD, students are nurturing the very skills they need to thrive in the new economy.”

STEAD Farms will launch in collaboration with the Reunion Farmer’s Market, hosted every Sunday at the STEAD School parking lot. On June 12, the market will reopen for the first time since the onset of the pandemic and feature several student-made agricultural products.

“By 2040, 64% of Colorado’s agricultural producers will exit the industry, a trend that threatens the state’s future food and water security,” said Amy Schwartz, board president and co-founder of the STEAD School. “At STEAD, we’re proving that Colorado agriculture has a bright future — one rooted in entrepreneurism, science, innovation and real-world problem solving.”

STEAD, which stands for Science, Technology, Environment, Agriculture and systems Design, opened to an inaugural ninth-grade class in 2021. With a focus on global health, food, energy and environmental issues, STEAD prepares students to become the next leaders in agriculture, science, policy and business.