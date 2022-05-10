Colorado unemployment claims drop 41%

(Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

Colorado unemployment claims are 40.71% lower than they were a year ago — the seventh-smallest decline in the country, according to a recent WalletHub study.

Still, weekly unemployment claims in Colorado increased by 21.44% week-over-week on April 25, according to WalletHub’s rankings for the States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Increasing the Most.

Weekly unemployment claims in the state decreased by 2.84% compared to the start of 2020 — the 10th-smallest decline in the United States.

The national unemployment rate fell to 3.8% last month, the lowest level since the 3.5% achieved before the pandemic. U.S. employers added more than 670,000 jobs in February, continuing the streak of strong job growth occurring for months.

“Unemployment is really no longer an issue since the country has recovered from much of the fallout of the pandemic,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said. “The next step might be looking to open up immigration to fill the surplus of jobs nationwide. Doing so would not only help businesses meet their needs but would also drive additional economic growth.”

Still, the workforce has changed since the pandemic, Gonzalez said. The share of women in the workforce declined because of COVID, dropping about 1.3% between 2019 and 2021, compared to 1.1% for men.

“Even during nonpandemic times, working moms still face an uphill battle in the workplace,” Gonzalez said. “Their average hourly wage is still only 84% of what men make.”