Colorado 10th-smartest state in America

(Courtesy of Typing.com)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

Colorado is the 10th-smartest state in America, according to a study by online typing tutor Typing.com.

The study analyzed data including the percentage of people 25 years and older with a bachelor’s degree, those with a professional degree, 2019 public high school graduation rate, 2020-21 SAT and ACT scores and estimated IQ levels per state.

Colorado earned an intelligence score of 84.56 out of 100. The state recorded an average IQ score of 101.6, ranking it among the top 10. Twenty-six percent of Colorado adults have completed their bachelor’s degrees, and 15.6% hold professional degrees. The state’s median SAT score is 1,072.

“It’s fascinating to see how levels of academic achievement vary across America, and this list offers some interesting insights into a range of ways to measure levels of educational performance,” a Typing.com spokesperson said.

Massachusetts is home to the most intelligent Americans, with a score of 96.76. The state boasts an IQ score of 104.3 and 24.5% of its adults have bachelor’s degrees.

“The states in the top 10 are home to some of the world’s most prestigious institutions, such as Harvard and MIT in Massachusetts, and it’s likely that the state’s reputation as a place for advanced learning and study helps attract high numbers of people likely to perform well in traditional measures of intelligence,” the spokesperson said.