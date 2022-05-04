Denver’s BMC Investments starts building two rental communities at Copperleaf

(Courtesy of BMC Investments)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) BMC Investments started construction on The Madison Apartments and The Fillmore Homes on a 360-acre site it acquired in the Copperleaf master-planned community in Arapahoe County.

The 330-unit Madison Apartments will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and the 230-unit Fillmore Homes will have three- and four-bedroom single-family homes and two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes. All residences will have high-end finishes and smart technology.

Amenities include a clubhouse with fitness center and dedicated multipurpose recreation room; hosting space with a demonstration kitchen and gourmet bar; business center with lounge and WiFi; packaging handling center; dog wash station; and bike and ski storage.

“The Copperleaf projects are a continuation of our Suburban Attainable Housing strategy focused on the development of garden-style multifamily and built-to-rent single-family communities in established master-planned neighborhoods,” said Jeff Stonger, BMC’s chief investment officer. “With nearly $1.5 billion in the development pipeline for this platform, we are creating two distinct and scalable brands.”

The Madison Apartments is the multifamily brand, and the single-family rental brand is The Fillmore Homes. The interconnected communities will share the same standards across future developments within the platform.

Denver-based BMC formed a partnership with real estate private equity firm Rockpoint to focus on its Suburban Attainable Housing strategy.

“This site is the last designated residential parcel within the Copperleaf master-planned community, so it will really be one of the only options for families looking to rent within the community,” Stonger said. “With top-of-market finishes, robust amenities and thoughtful integration of the outdoor space, The Madison and The Fillmore will provide an unrivaled living experience in south suburban Denver and cater to those seeking reprieve from more densely populated urban locations.”