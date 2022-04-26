Denver, CO

Disease outbreak kills 57 wild horses in two days in Colorado

Margaret Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZYTh_0fKxkQ5x00
(Bureau of Land Management)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Canon City, Colo.) A mystery disease killed 57 wild horses in two days at the Canon City Wild Horse facility.

Thousands of horses at the facility are quarantined after the outbreak.

Wild horses at the facility have been infected with an unknown yet highly contagious and sometimes fatal disease, Bureau of Land Management officials said in a news release. The BLM is working with local, state and federal officials to determine the exact cause of death.

There are 2,550 horses at the facility, which is under a voluntary quarantine.

“We are working with local, state and federal officials to determine what is impacting horses in the facility and how we can respond as effectively as possible,” said Stephen Leonard, BLM Colorado Wild Horse and Burro program manager.

Animal activist groups are calling on the BLM to suspend its wild horse gathering operations.

Animal Wellness Action, a group working to prevent animal cruelty, criticized the Wild Horse facility after seeing photos of the packed pens and stressful conditions the formerly wild animals are forced to live in.

“It is unacceptable that the agency charged by federal law to protect and care for these animals can’t even keep them healthy,” said Scott Beckstead, director of campaigns for the Center for Humane Economy. “And it points to the larger problem of this agency’s focus on mass roundups to accommodate more commercial livestock rather than being responsible stewards of our wild herds and the lands they live on.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# wild horses# Bureau of Land Management# BLM# Animal Wellness Action

Comments / 20

Published by

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

Denver, CO
1234 followers

More from Margaret Jackson

Colorado Springs, CO

Broadmoor remains world’s longest-running Forbes five-star hotel

(Courtesy of The Broadmoor) (Colorado Springs, Colo.) The Broadmoor earned Forbes Five-Star status for the 62nd consecutive year, making it the longest streak in the world. Forbes Travel Guide, a global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, recognized the iconic resort with the prestigious award in three categories: hotel, restaurant and spa. The resort’s sister property — Sea Island in Georgia — also was among the 2022 Star Award winners.

Read full story
Denver, CO

New housing key to metro Denver’s apartment affordability

(Robert Linder on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Apartments in metro Denver will only get scarcer and more expensive unless developers receive incentives to keep building them. Metro Denver’s apartment vacancy rate remains historically low at 4.3%, a 21.82% year-over-year decrease, according to the first-quarter Denver Metro Area Apartment Vacancy and Rent Survey conducted by the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business and Colorado Economic Management Associates.

Read full story
2 comments
Carbondale, CO

Ski wax take-back program aims to protect Colorado rivers

(Carbondale, Colo.) Plant-based ski wax manufacturer mountainFLOW eco-wax is launching a take-back program for fluorinated ski wax. Running through May, the program lets people get rid of their toxic waxes by visiting one of three retail partners across Colorado or by using the mail-in option. Program participants will receive swag and discount codes in exchange for their wax, but the incentive is ultimately to entice people to do their part in taking the harmful chemicals out of circulation and keeping them out of the snowpack.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Colorado program awards $229M to help pay rent

(Glen Carrie on Unsplash) Colorado’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program processed more than 90,000 applications, awarding more than $229 million in housing assistance to households across the state impacted by COVID-19.

Read full story
12 comments
Colorado State

Rent control provision removed from Colorado’s mobile homes bill

(Roger Starnes Sr on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Colorado lawmakers removed the rent control provision in the mobile homes bill making its way through the legislature after Gov. Jared Polis threatened to veto the bill if it remained.

Read full story
5 comments

Denver launches rebate program for e-bikes and heat pumps

(Denver, Colo.) Denver residents who transition to cleaner heating and cooling methods will receive rebates under a new program the city’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency launched on Earth Day.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Collins, CO

Pinched at the pump? Fort Collins hotel gives gas cards to guests

(Courtesy of The Elizabeth Hotel) (Fort Collins, Colo.) If escalating gas prices curtail your weekend getaway plans, The Elizabeth Hotel in Fort Collins has a deal for you. Located in historic Old Town Fort Collins, The Elizabeth encourages folks to hit the road with its Driver’s Dream package that includes a $25 per night gas card.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

74% of low-income Colorado renters spend more than half their income on housing

(Alexander Trukhin on Unsplash) Facing a shortage of 114,378 available affordable and available rental homes, 74% of low-income renters in Colorado are severely housing cost-burdened and spend more than half of their incomes on housing, according to a report released Thursday.

Read full story
19 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora’s Southlands to get six EV charging stations

(Michael Fousert on Unsplash) (Aurora, Colo.) Through a partnership with Volta Inc., Southlands Shopping Center will install six electric vehicle (EV) charging stations this summer.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Supply chain issues push Denver warehouse rent higher

(Adrian Sulyok on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Disruptions in the global supply chain resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic shifted have changed the way logistics companies deliver goods to consumers.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver’s National Western Center converts wastewater into heat

(Courtesy of National Western Stock Show) (Denver, Colo.) The National Western Center will launch the largest wastewater heat recovery system in North America on Wednesday. The system will enable the National Western Center campus to source nearly 90% of its heating and cooling from an underground wastewater pipeline — a recycled thermal energy source — through an agreement with EAS Energy Partners.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Don’t let munchies get the best of you this 4/20 holiday

(Dylan Mullins on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) If celebrating 4/20 leaves you with the munchies, Cheba Hut Toasted Subs has a deal for you. The cannabis-themed restaurant chain will offer nug-sized sandwiches served on a commemorative frisbee with a side of Willie’s Reserve rolling papers for — you guessed it! — $4.20.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver city attorney organizes fentanyl summit

(Denver, Colo.) Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson is organizing a statewide summit to train law enforcement officials on investigating and prosecuting fentanyl-related deaths.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Metro Denver office market starts recovery

(Jakob Rosen on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) For the first time since the start of the pandemic, more office space in metro Denver was occupied than vacant, according to real estate firm CBRE’s first-quarter office report.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

How will a rent cap on Colorado mobile homes affect affordability?

(Roger Starnes Sr on Unsplash) A bill making its way through the Colorado legislature would cap annual rent increases rent by 3% or the rate of inflation, whichever is higher. Affordable housing advocates say the new law would provide relief for low-income families, especially people of color. According to Root Policy Research, Latinos make up nearly a third of Colorado's mobile-home park residents.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Gen Z renters gobble up Denver apartments

(chris robert on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Gen Zers boost Denver’s apartment market as the demographic emerges from living with their parents during the pandemic to striking out independently.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

New vendors in store for Denver Union Station Farmers’ Market

(Courtesy of Denver Union Station) (Denver, Colo.) When the Denver Union Station Farmers’ Market opens this summer under a new operator, people who have made wandering the booths part of their Saturday morning ritual will have new vendors to check out.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver prepares to spend $149 million on 16th Street Mall revamp

(Josh Berendes on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Downtown Denver’s iconic 16th Street Mall is poised for a facelift. The city broke ground this week on the $149 million renovation of the main artery through the city center.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Cherry Creek North building 93% leased before groundbreaking

(Courtesy of BMC Investents) (Denver, Colo.) The latest office and retail building to break ground in Cherry Creek North is already 93% leased, and tenants include acclaimed restaurant Le Colonial.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy