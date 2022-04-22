Pinched at the pump? Fort Collins hotel gives gas cards to guests

(Courtesy of The Elizabeth Hotel)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Fort Collins, Colo.) If escalating gas prices curtail your weekend getaway plans, The Elizabeth Hotel in Fort Collins has a deal for you.

Located in historic Old Town Fort Collins, The Elizabeth encourages folks to hit the road with its Driver’s Dream package that includes a $25 per night gas card.

“We see a lot of people driving in for a weekend stay, and this might be just an added wonderful benefit for our guests,” said Audrey Hardy-Lenhart, director of sales and marketing for the hotel. “Fort Collins is such a great excursion point. The breweries are a wonderful destination.”

Priced at $209 per night, The Elizabeth’s Driver’s Dream offer includes overnight accommodations, a $25 gas card for each night of your stay and nightly parking.

(Courtesy of The Elizabeth Hotel)

The pet-friendly hotel is part of the Firehouse Alley mixed-use development, including a live music venue and bar, parking structure and 3,850 square feet of retail.

Each guest room has a record player, and guests can check out records and instruments from the hotel’s music lending library.

The hotel also has the Sunset Lounge rooftop bar, an all-weather open-air jazz bar, and Magic Rat, which offers live music from big-name artists to late-night jam sessions.