Aurora’s Southlands to get six EV charging stations

(Michael Fousert on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) Through a partnership with Volta Inc., Southlands Shopping Center will install six electric vehicle (EV) charging stations this summer.

“Southlands is pleased to offer its guests the convenience of Volta charging stations for their electric vehicles,” said Martin Liles, Southlands’ general manager. “Volta provides drivers with a smile and easy way to charge while shopping or dining.”

The global EV market was valued at $163.01 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $823.75 billion by 2030, according to Allied Market Research.

Growth in the market is driven by escalating fuel costs and growing environmental concerns that has governments and environmental agencies around the world enacting stringent regulations to reduce vehicle emissions.

Still, a lack of charging stations and high manufacturing costs prevent many consumers from making the switch.

Volta’s charging stations will feature high-impact, large-format digital screens. They’ll be located at key locations in high-traffic areas around the shopping center.

“Consumers are increasingly searching for and supporting companies that mirror their own values,” said Dawn Zancan vice president of enterprise solutions at Volta. “We’re excited to drive forward in partnership with Southlands to further our goal of weaving EV charging seamlessly into people’s everyday lives.”