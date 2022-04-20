Denver’s National Western Center converts wastewater into heat

(Courtesy of National Western Stock Show)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The National Western Center will launch the largest wastewater heat recovery system in North America on Wednesday.

The system will enable the National Western Center campus to source nearly 90% of its heating and cooling from an underground wastewater pipeline — a recycled thermal energy source — through an agreement with EAS Energy Partners.

The 3.8-megawatt system will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the energy efficiency of buildings, air quality and health.

Denver is building the National Western Center in partnership with the National Western Stock Show and Colorado State University. The redeveloped campus will host concerts and festivals, farmers’ markets, sporting events, trade shows and conventions.

The project includes Colorado State University Spur, a free educational destination focused on sparking interest in students to consider careers in food, water and health. While CSU Spur won’t grant college degrees, it will focus on public education, research and community outreach.

The first of the three Spur campus buildings — Vida — opened earlier this year. Vida includes the Temple Grandin Equine Center, where people receive therapy by working with horses. Visitors also can view surgeries through glass, looking into the operating theaters.

The Terra building will focus on programs related to food and agriculture, and the Hydro building will focus on water.