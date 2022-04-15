How will a rent cap on Colorado mobile homes affect affordability?

(Roger Starnes Sr on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak

A bill making its way through the Colorado legislature would cap annual rent increases rent by 3% or the rate of inflation, whichever is higher.

Affordable housing advocates say the new law would provide relief for low-income families, especially people of color. According to Root Policy Research, Latinos make up nearly a third of Colorado's mobile-home park residents.

“In the best of circumstances, residents struggle with hikes in fees and lot rental and, in the worst, they grapple with the eviction and even homelessness,” Voces Unidas Action Fund Founder and Executive Director wrote in an op-ed appearing in the Glenwood Springs PostIndependent.

But preventing mobile home park owners from increasing rents by more than 3% could backfire because it hinders their ability to invest in their properties, said Tawny Peyton, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Home Association, a trade organization representing the manufactured and modular home industry.

“If they’re restricted to the amount of inflation, there’s not any opportunity to invest in infrastructure repairs or expansion of the community or creation of a new community,” Peyton said.

That could harm mobile home values in communities that become rundown because the owners can’t afford to maintain them, Peyton said.

“I don’t think the way to create affordable housing is through rent control,” she said. “The way to create more affordable housing is to build more housing. That will bring costs down.”