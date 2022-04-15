New vendors in store for Denver Union Station Farmers’ Market

Margaret Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qf4cV_0f9UOtVh00
(Courtesy of Denver Union Station)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) When the Denver Union Station Farmers’ Market opens this summer under a new operator, people who have made wandering the booths part of their Saturday morning ritual will have new vendors to check out.

When the market returns in June, HobNob Events rather than Boulder Farmers Market, will run it.

HobNob Events has run farmers’ markets in Colorado for 16 years. It also operates the farmers’ markets on Pearl Street, at Central Park and Highland Square.

The market will run on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 4 through early September on the plaza in front of the landmark downtown train station.

The 2022 Denver Union Station Farmers’ Market will feature more than 30 Front Range vendors, including:

  • Beyond Microgreens
  • Bjorn’s Colorado Honey
  • Centennial Cuts
  • Hearth Bakery
  • La Montagne Des Saveurs
  • Morton’s Organic Orchards
  • Pastamore Gourmet Foods

The market also will feature activations and cooking demonstrations by downtown chefs and Denver Union Station partners, including Pigtrain Coffee Co., Mercantile Dining + Provision, Pickletown Flower Co. and Milkbox Ice Creamery.

Ultreia, by Chef Jennifer Jasinski and partner Beth Gruitch, will cook up giant pans of paella on its patio every Saturday throughout the farmers’ market run.

“We are excited to be working with HobNob Events to bring an energetic farmers’ market to the Denver Union Station Plaza this summer,” said Ed Blair, area general manager overseeing Denver Union Station. “We can’t wait to shop for fresh Colorado produce and products and enjoy delicious culinary creations from our LoDo neighbors and other fantastic chefs.”

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

Denver, CO
1126 followers

