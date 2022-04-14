Denver prepares to spend $149 million on 16th Street Mall revamp

(Josh Berendes on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Downtown Denver’s iconic 16th Street Mall is poised for a facelift.

The city broke ground this week on the $149 million renovation of the main artery through the city center.

The city has grappled with the issue of how to improve the mall’s image for years. It’s commissioned study after study to find answers to problems along the mile-long corridor.

“The 16th Street Mall Project is our past present and future,” the city says on its website. “It is the backbone of our city, our version of a Main Street and the catalyst for a great future ahead.”

Reconfiguring the mall

The new design eliminates the mall’s center median and moves the Regional Transportation District’s (RTD) Free MallRide shuttles to run in the center of the corridor, creating wider sidewalks and a new zone for outdoor use.

Pre-pandemic, up to 45,000 riders used MallRide each weekday, and the mall remains one of the metro area’s biggest visitor attractions.

Among the more contentious issues is how to deal with the granite pavers, which are slick when wet and pop out of place when run over by RTD’s buses. RDT spends more than $1 million annually repairing pavers.

The renovations to the mall include new granite pavers installed in a pattern similar to what architect I.M. Pei originally designed it. The pavers will have increased surface friction to improve pedestrian safety.

Construction on the mall project will begin on the block between Market and Larimer streets. All businesses will remain accessible, and the RTD FreeMallRide will be rerouted to 15th and 17th streets while the blocks are under construction.

A new adjacent block will start construction in four to eight weeks. Each block will be under construction for about 18 months.

Construction will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend work will happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.