Rico, CO

Could Colorado get a new hot springs resort? Maybe in Rico

Margaret Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i5Ft6_0f5ogaYS00
(Wes Oswald)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Rico, Colo.) An 1,100-acre property for sale near the historic mining town of Rico, providing a rare opportunity for the buyer to create a hot springs resort hotel destination with hundreds of housing units.

Silver Springs at Rico includes acreage in downtown Rico and the surrounding area in unincorporated Dolores County. The property consists of a large natural geothermal deposit that could allow creating a hot springs amenity on the site and supply energy for the property and, potentially, for the community.

“Sites of this scale, at this elevation, with this level of density already established, are exceedingly rare,” said Eric Saunders of Telluride Properties LLC. He along with Mark King of Solutions RE, is marketing the property.

“Silver Springs at Rico has the potential to be the next great mountain resort designation and residential community. A hot springs resort hotel could anchor the property and by extension downtown Rico, surrounded by a combination of for-sale and rental housing.”

The possibilities

The property, a 30-minute drive from Telluride, offers four paths to create value:

  • Develop a hot springs resort hotel on the Dolores River in downtown Rico
  • Build hundreds of homes that could be rental, owner-occupied or some combination
  • Exchange with the U.S. Forest Service for another parcel anywhere in Colorado
  • Cultivate the large geothermal deposit on-site for recreational hot springs and to power the new community

“The potential for a land swap for conservation and development offers additional value to the buyer, as does the geothermal component, which could provide both an incredible amenity for the property as well as a way for the owner to achieve a net-zero energy building by tapping the renewable energy source naturally occurring on the site,” King said.

